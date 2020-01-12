Rhian Brewster: How will the Liverpool striker in Swansea do? The | Soccer news

Watch Cardiff vs Swansea live at Sky Sports Football from 11.30 am on Sunday; The start is at 12 p.m.





Brewster can make his debut for Swansea in the South Wales derby on Sunday at Sky

Rhian Brewster will make his Swansea debut in the South Wales derby on Sunday, a match you can watch live on Sky Sports Football – So what can Swans fans expect from the exciting Liverpool striker?

Brewster, 19, moved to Liberty Stadium on a six-month loan on Tuesday, and Steve Cooper's team reportedly beat the competition of several other Championship clubs by signing the youth.

Cardiff vs Swansea Live

Therefore, before the possible Swansea reverence of Brewster this weekend, we take a look at why England's U21 international has chosen to move to the Principality and what it can offer the Swans in attack while seeking to seal a place of Play-off at the end of the season.

We make these decisions person by person, player by player. For Rhian, we all agreed that it was the right thing to do. Children need to find a manager who already knows them. That is the case of Steve (Cooper) and Rhian. That helps a lot. Jurgen Klopp

What is Brewster's backstory then?

Brewster was the top scorer in the 2017 U-2017 World Cup

The 19-year-old suffered serious ankle and knee damage in January 2018, a few months after winning the Golden Boot during the victorious U-17 England World Cup campaign. However, the player struggled to regain his fitness, signing a five-year contract later that year, before winning a place in the bank in the final victory of the Liverpool Champions League over Tottenham last June.

Brewster went on to appear seven times in the preseason, scoring four goals, with Klopp purring about his teenage leader and promising him an important role in this campaign.

"Brewster is a great striker, he is a great talent and I have already told him that he has an important role this year, but the important thing is up to him," said the Red Head last summer.

Brewster was an unused substitute in the final victory of the Liverpool Champions League over the Spurs

"He also has to play different positions: I think the center wing is possible, we'll see how we line up, but there will be opportunities for him. I'm sure."

Brewster made his first appearances in Liverpool against MK Dons and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, and played the last 11 minutes of Liverpool's FA 1-0 victory over his Everton rivals last weekend. week.

WWhy was Liverpool prepared to let him borrow?

Brewster appeared for Liverpool in the League Cup earlier this season

According to Sky Sports News & # 39; Liverpool reporter Vinny O & # 39; Connor, with the Premier League leaders currently well stocked in the attack, thought Brewster's development would be better if he was borrowed and accumulated miles on his legs instead of staying in Anfield.

"It's not a case that (Klopp) doesn't trust Brewster: if there had been an injury crisis in the top three, then Klopp wouldn't have had trouble using Brewster," says O & # 39; Connor.

"The fact is that, in addition to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi is still ahead of Brewster. They have gotten Xherdan Shaqiri back into shape and Takumi Minamino has been presented as another option."

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster insists that his manager Jurgen Klopp has plans to integrate him into the first team, but admits that it is difficult to displace the first three

"So, a loan movement makes sense to Brewster right now.

"Obviously, from Liverpool's perspective, the hope is that if Brewster gets regular football in the first team, this will improve his development to become an important part of Liverpool's first team in the future."

So why Swansea then?

Brewster has joined Swansea in a six-month loan

It seems that it was a case of the right call club at the right time, as Klopp explained last week.

"Swansea asked in the summer, but it wasn't the right time, he came back from a long-term injury, so I thought he needed rhythm and get used to his body again, the intensity. But now it's a good move for Rhian.

"He has trained for a long time now. Now was a good time to help Swansea and help Rhian and us. But for the moment I don't see anyone else benefiting more than one loan period than staying with us." "

Brewster signed a new five-year contract with the Reds in 2018

Not only that, but Brewster also prospered under Cooper's guidance, as the U17 of England won the World Cup in 2017, scoring eight times to win the Golden Boot.

And the hope of the swans will be that Brewster can now replicate those striking exhibits at the Liberty from now until the end of the season.

"We make these decisions person by person, player by player," Klopp explained. "For Rhian, we all agreed that it was the right thing. Children need to find a manager who already knows them. That's the case with Steve (Cooper) and Rhian. That helps a lot."

How will Brewster do in South Wales?

Jason McAteer has compared Liverpool's young striker Rhian Brewster with club legends Robbie Fowler and Ian Rush

Sky sports Expert Danny Higginbotham believes that Brewster will have a great impact on Swansea.

"I think it will be a great signing and the advantage that Steve Cooper has for us was that he was the manager of the U17 England team when Brewster played and scored in the World Cup final when they had that great comeback," said former Manchester. United defender.

"So he has that ability and the younger players will know what it is about, while he could have been a big boost to take him to the club."

