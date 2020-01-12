Rhett Akins and wife waiting for baby

Instagram

Country Superstar Thomas Rhett he will become an older brother: his singing father Rhett Akins and his wife expect a baby.

Akins' wife, Sonya, showed her bulging belly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 when the couple attended a party in Nashville, Tennessee, celebrating the success of "What Happens in a Small Town," Brantley Gilbertduet with Lindsay Ell, that the co-writer of 50 years.

Their first child together will be born in March 2020, just weeks after Thomas welcomes his third daughter with his wife Lauren in February.

Rhett and Sonya got married in September 2017.

Thomas, full name Thomas Rhett Akins Jr., is the son of the veteran musician of his first marriage with Paige Braswell.