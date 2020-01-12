Ravens vs. Titans: Marshal Yanda accuses Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face | NFL news





Jeffery Simmons has been accused of spitting in the face of an opponent

Baltimore Ravens' offensive lineman, Marshal Yanda, accused Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during the shocking divisional victory of the Tennessee AFC postseason.

The eight-time Pro Bowl team said Simmons spit on him during the second or third quarter of the game, which ended with the Titans securing a second successive victory to reach the AFC Championship game.

Yanda says he informed the referees what had happened and also spoke with Tennessee defensive captain Jurrell Casey about the conduct of his team's first draft of the 2019 draft.

"I just want to let him know, in the media. I've never done this in my career," said Yanda, who was accused of spitting on the then Cincinnati linebacker Bengals Vontaze Burfict last season.

"There is a right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy didn't do it today in the right way. Therefore, the referees and everyone in the NFL must let him know."

"As I said, they never spit in my face, and literally spit in my face at number 98 (Simmons).

Marshal Yanda says Simmons' behavior was & # 39; ridiculous & # 39;

"I told Jurrell to look for your man, because that's ridiculous. I definitely respect Jurrell, and I wanted him to know to get your man, because that was, as I said, that's not acceptable in this game."

"(He) said some things today that were ridiculous conduct for the NFL. So I just want to warn him. That was ridiculous behavior that I got."

Simmons did not speak to the media after Tennessee's 28-12 victory at M,amp;T Bank Stadium, which establishes an AFC Championship Game against Kansas City or Houston next weekend.