Rasheeda Frost and Cynthia Bailey are sad to have missed the Kandi Burruss Vision Board party

Over the weekend, Kandi Burruss moved some of his friends by organizing a party on the vision board. She told her fans on social media that the party was only two days in advance, but instead of 15 people, she ended up with about 40 like-minded friends at the party.

Decided I decided to organize a vision board party two days in advance. What I originally thought would be a group of 15 or more people became 40 like-minded people, who want to support, raise and motivate each other to reach our 2020 goals. # Bbc2020vision I tagged many people in the first photo. Follow them all and catch the wave! Much love to @thebaileyroom! I loved the event space @ cynthiabailey10 ", Kandi captioned her post.

Rasheeda Frost and Cynthia Bailey told Kandi that they regret not being able to do so.

Rasheeda said: ‘I hate, I missed it, ladies! It looks so fun! "And Cynthia published this:" Come back anytime! So sad that I missed it. I love the vision board parties. You also inspired me to make one❤️ @ todd167, we get you when you're ready to make one for the boys! @thebaileyroom #positivity ’

One of Kandi's friends said: ‘What a way to start the New Year with unity and abundance of positive energy. Such a beautiful night in a room full of beautiful people … thanks again @kandi let️let’s go # 2020 ’

Another friend said: ‘Thank you for the invitation. I met some amazing women and finally created my vision board. "

Someone else told Kandi: ‘My daughter was just talking about her vision board. She was upset because her friend didn't think she could achieve her goals. It's great to see women get together to # encourage each other and not me # little mentality. "

Kandi recently impressed his fans when he shared an incredible photo of yesteryear.

In the picture, you can see the RHOA star along with his mother, Mama Joyce and Mariah Carey.



