Rafael Nadal asks for a & # 39; World Cup & # 39; of tennis | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML5b3a8eb1b8fb6596a229b64e9ec101389% %MINIFYHTML5b3a8eb1b8fb6596a229b64e9ec1013810%

"We need to find a way to fix it and we need to find a way to do a great business with ITF and ATP to create a great Team World Cup competition, not two."







World number 1 believes there should only be one major team tournament

%MINIFYHTML5b3a8eb1b8fb6596a229b64e9ec1013811% %MINIFYHTML5b3a8eb1b8fb6596a229b64e9ec1013812%

Rafael Nadal has asked for a & # 39; World Cup & # 39; of tennis instead of two within two months.

The world number one, who won the Davis Cup with Spain in November and was runner-up in the ATP Cup, shared his perspective in Sydney after the culmination of the second team tournament.

"I think it is (ATP Cup) a great competition, but at the same time, I cannot change my mind that two World Cups (within two months) are not real. Therefore, it is not possible," he said.

"Therefore, we need to find a way to fix it and we need to find a way to make a great deal with ITF and ATP to create a great World Cup Team competition, not two."

"I think it is a confusion for the spectators, and we must be clear in our sport. For the health of our sport and for the benefit of our sport, in my opinion, it is mandatory that we fix it."

Nadal and the Spanish team were very successful in both competitions.

Nadal played six singles games in the 10 days in the ATP Cup, won four of them and added two other doubles games to his account.

Although the Australian Open will start shortly, he doesn't feel the ATP Cup is too close.

"When I am playing here, I am not thinking of Melbourne or when I am playing in Monte Carlo I am not thinking of Roland Garros," Nadal said.

"I think it's a great competition. I'm excited to be part of it and to represent my country."

"I enjoyed a lot during the week and a half with my friends on the team. The organization has been fantastic, honestly. I just think we need to create one special thing, not two."

Other players, including world number 2 and now the winner of the ATP Cup, Novak Djokovic, have also urged the tennis hierarchy to create a championship.

Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the ATP Cup final by winning both singles and doubles

At the beginning of the ATP Cup, Djokovic supported Nadal's words. He acknowledged that the change would not happen immediately, but urged rapid action.

"If the ITF, the Davis Cup and the ATP come together very quickly, it can possibly happen by 2022," he said.

"I hope it happens because it is a bit difficult to get the best players to commit to playing both events: the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup."

"They are separated by six weeks, so they are not helping each other in terms of marketing, in terms of the value of the event, etc."

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.