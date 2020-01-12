R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, shares several videos flaunting her new look and happiness after reuniting with her family and fighting with Joycelyn Savage

It has been confirmed that one of R. Kelly's most dedicated girlfriends, Azriel Clary, is finally abandoning the relationship with the dishonored R,amp;B star and is starting a new life away from Chicago with the help of her family.

The girl reportedly met Kelly when she was just a 17-year-old teenager and the promises of the artist "I Believe I Can Fly,quot; instantly drove her away that he could help her launch her musical career.

Soon after, Azriel began to live with the singer and her other partner, Joycelyn Savage, and distanced herself from her family.

Until very recently, Azriel was still living with Joycelyn in Kelly's apartment in Trump Tower even though the singer was behind bars.

However, the situation has changed lately, as it was reported that Azriel had moved out of the luxury apartment and, for the moment, will keep his current location secret.

In addition, the young woman broke her silence on social networks. She was active on Instagram Live on Monday when her numerous followers tried to satisfy her curiosity by asking her questions about her well-being.

During the live session, Azriel addressed the rumors that he no longer lived in Chicago and also declared that he did not know anyone in the new city.

In addition, Azriel said his current goal was to try to focus on himself, and on Monday, he shared a new Twitter post that said he would do his best for her.

She wrote: "Today I woke up happy but torn, and I didn't come to Chicago for Robert … just for Joy, who separated us on purpose because I knew I would try to make her go home." Please pray for Joy, and this is a hard love for her to realize at her own time. ❤️ "

Meanwhile, it seems that Azriel has not forgotten her former roommate, Joycelyn, because she claimed that the two kept in touch and that she had been trying to take her back with her family.

That didn't seem to have worked because they had a massive fight that aired live. Joycelyn was arrested and released on bail on Thursday, and must return to court soon.

Azriel explained: “Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, and I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. Everyone will know everything sooner rather than later. 🦋🙏🏿 "

