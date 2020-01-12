Projecting the unprecedented extension of Patrick Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs

The Chiefs can enjoy the low-cost version of Patrick Mahomes for a couple more games. The price of poker will soon jump exponentially with the current NFL MVP.

Kansas City owner Clark Hunt and general manager Brett Veach would love to have their franchise quarterback play next season for only $ 2.7 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract. There is no way that is happening.

Trust me as a former general manager who negotiated several important contracts with Mahomes agent Leigh Steinberg. Together with his partner Chris Cabott, Steinberg knows well that with a contract of more than $ 200 million on the horizon, they cannot allow Mahomes to risk an injury that alters his career, a bullet he already dodged once this season, before Let him go out to the field. next season And there is no doubt that Mahomes deserves first place on the NFL salary scale.

With Mahomes coming out of a successful second season, there is already much speculation about the great leap that will give the current highest paid player in the league. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is signed for four more years at $ 35 million per year in new money, and even this year, his compensation is $ 157 million in five years ($ 31.4 million per year).

After the end of the Kansas City regular season, Mahomes became eligible to sign an extension. Mahomes camp will want the negotiations to begin in earnest immediately after his playoff career ends, and Veach will have to comply.

The Chiefs are likely to quickly exercise the fifth-year option in Mahomes as a 2017 first-round pick (they have between the last game of the regular season this season and May 3, 2020 to do so). That will block Mahomes in its $ 2.7 million scheduled in 2020, and by 2021, as a selection of the top 10 in its draft class, it would be in the amount of the transition label: the average salary of the top 10 quarterbacks. in 2020 (estimated at $ 24 million).

An extension of five years and $ 200 million would allow Mahomes to reach the coveted level of $ 40 million per year in new money. But taking into account the remaining two years of your contract, your total cash under that agreement would be approximately $ 226.7 million in seven years ($ 32.38 million per year).

That would put him in the first place over Wilson, but I don't think it's a leap enough to satisfy Steinberg, who has often represented the highest-paid player in the NFL who returns to the quarterbacks of the Hall of Fame Warren Moon and Troy Aikman

Steinberg will legitimately tell the Chiefs that it would be wise not to delay things until after new television contracts and an extension of CBA are signed sometime next year or early 2021. That could only complicate matters further. It will also press for an agreement before the next low season program begins in April, since Mahomes will not want to run the risk of injury when participating in something other than the mandatory mini-camp (if he even did so with so much in game).

I think Mahomes will shoot for a five-year extension totaling $ 220 million in new money, about $ 44 million per year in the NBA. And I think he will reach that number or get very close, maybe with some incentives to be a professional bowler or MVP and the team is in the playoffs or in the Super Bowl.

Do you think those numbers sound absurd? The reality is that such an agreement would actually amount to approximately $ 247 million during its seven years under contract, or $ 35.28 million per year. That would put 12 percent on Wilson's agreement on an annual average, which is not outrageous, and give him a mattress by the time the next wave of prolific QBs reaches the payment window.

And the Chiefs can't expect a discount similar to Tom Brady's. That could come in the future, when Mahomes has even more endorsements than they already exist. But with this contract, he wants to be paid a maximum of dollars.

I always felt that the easiest deals to negotiate were with our best players. The market is well defined at the top, and the next superstar contract is expected to lead the pack. There will be a lot of discussion about guarantees, and again, Mahomes will outperform current leader Jared Goff with his $ 110 million guarantee. I am thinking that it will end at about $ 165 million with Mahomes' guaranteed money, which is similar in percentage to the Wilson and Goff agreements.

The Chiefs can structure the contract to make the cap reasonable at least for next year and probably also by 2021, if they need the cap space.

As an example, with a $ 70 million signing bonus that would be partially deferred (exceeding Wilson $ 65 million and Aaron Rodgers $ 57.5 million signing bonuses) and a 2020 combination of base salary and $ list bonus 5 million, the maximum number of Mahomes would be $ 15 million very manageable next season. (The $ 70 million signing bonus would be prorated to $ 10 million per year during its seven years under contract). As the new television money arrives in the coming years and the salary limit increases, the Mahomes limit number would also increase.

While reflecting on his future, Mahomes will want to stay in Kansas City with an offensive-minded coach at Andy Reid, who at 61 should remain in his position for many more years. Mahomes surely appreciates that Reid believed so much in his leadership capacity and abilities that he was willing to change starter Alex Smith after a playoff season in 2017. Reid has designed a prolific offensive that harnesses the immense talent of his QB, his great instincts , courage and the ability to improvise when things break along with delivery in the clutch. Those are all the features of a QB of the caliber of the Hall of Fame.

The contractual negotiations are about leverage, and you cannot get a much greater advantage than Mahomes already has with an MVP under his belt at 24 years.

When Mahomes and his agents pressure the Chiefs immediately after this season, Hunt and Veach will have little choice but to make a new agreement that sets a record happen in a short time.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs broadcasting and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.