Prince William is "sad,quot; for Harry Rift as the Royal Exit meeting approaches

It will be the first time that Harry will meet his family face to face since he and Meghan made their announcement of the actual departure last week, during which they said they want to be "financially independent,quot; and live part-time in North America . They didn't tell Harry's family about his decision in advance.

According to the sunday timeDiscussion topics include: How much "official,quot; real work Harry and Meghan will do in the United Kingdom and abroad on behalf of the Royal Family and the government, their royal titles and how they will be designed, how much money they will receive from the Queen and Charles once his sovereign grants public funds is cut, and what trade agreements the couple could be allowed to make. Last month, the couple requested the registered trademark of the name of their foundation, Sussex Royal, which "covers a wide range of goods and services, from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns."

One possible outcome includes reducing the safety of Harry and Meghan, with protection squad officers armed only with Tasers instead of weapons, the newspaper reported.

Reports say that Meghan can phone the meeting from Canada. She, Harry and her son. Archie harrisonHe had spent six weeks in the country, where he lived when he starred Suits, During the entire US holiday season. UU. The Duke and Duchess flew to England for their first official 2020 engagement, leaving their son with a friend, and she returned to Canada after the announcement of the royal departure was made,

The historic announcement of Harry and Meghan on Wednesday also occurs in the middle of more than a year of much negative press on the Duchess by the tabloids of the United Kingdom, whom the Duke has resented greatly because of how they covered his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 in a car accident after trying to escape the paparazzi in Paris. He criticized them for their coverage of Meghan and the two even sued some media.