Prince William is "sad,quot; for Harry Rift as the Royal Exit meeting approaches

Prince William says he is "sad,quot; because he and his younger brother Prince Harry they are now "separate entities,quot;, in comments made public just before the two meet with the Queen and her father to talk about the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan markleHistorical announcement that they intend to "step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the royal family,quot;.
Last year, the couple moved out of Kensington Palace, figuratively and physically, and formed their own home amid rumors of a breakup between couples. In October, Harry confirmed in a documentary that there was tension between him and William, without giving further details.
"I carried my brother with my arm my whole life and I can no longer do it; we are separate entities," the Duke of Cambridge, who is third in the line of the British throne, told a friend. sunday time reported. "I am sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try to support them and wait for the moment when we all sing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team." "
On Saturday, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II He summoned Harry for a crisis meeting on Monday at his country house to discuss future arrangements for him and Meghan. The meeting, called the "Sandringham Summit," will also be attended by William and Dad Prince carlos.
It will be the first time that Harry will meet his family face to face since he and Meghan made their announcement of the actual departure last week, during which they said they want to be "financially independent,quot; and live part-time in North America . They didn't tell Harry's family about his decision in advance.
According to the sunday timeDiscussion topics include: How much "official,quot; real work Harry and Meghan will do in the United Kingdom and abroad on behalf of the Royal Family and the government, their royal titles and how they will be designed, how much money they will receive from the Queen and Charles once his sovereign grants public funds is cut, and what trade agreements the couple could be allowed to make. Last month, the couple requested the registered trademark of the name of their foundation, Sussex Royal, which "covers a wide range of goods and services, from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns."
One possible outcome includes reducing the safety of Harry and Meghan, with protection squad officers armed only with Tasers instead of weapons, the newspaper reported.
Reports say that Meghan can phone the meeting from Canada. She, Harry and her son. Archie harrisonHe had spent six weeks in the country, where he lived when he starred Suits, During the entire US holiday season. UU. The Duke and Duchess flew to England for their first official 2020 engagement, leaving their son with a friend, and she returned to Canada after the announcement of the royal departure was made,
The historic announcement of Harry and Meghan on Wednesday also occurs in the middle of more than a year of much negative press on the Duchess by the tabloids of the United Kingdom, whom the Duke has resented greatly because of how they covered his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 in a car accident after trying to escape the paparazzi in Paris. He criticized them for their coverage of Meghan and the two even sued some media.
In 2016, Kensington Palace issued its first confirmation of the couple's relationship, during which it condemned the harassment that Meghan, who is biracial, had recently faced due to her romance with Harry, criticizing the "sexism and racism of social media trolls and article comments on the web. " Such publications have continued to this day.
"Any husband wants to protect his wife and any father wants to protect their children, and particularly when he is a person with many principles." JJ Chalmers, who served in the British army with Harry, said recently on the BBC The one show. "So, when you look at the way in which the media, for example, react and how social networks talk about someone, one day you have to respond to your child, when he begins to understand this and be able to look him in the face and tell him,quot; I made the right decision and I did it right for you. "Finally, (Harry) grew up in the spotlight and knows how this can end if it is not handled correctly."