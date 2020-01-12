Prince William and Kate Middleton & # 39; angry & # 39; and & # 39; injured & # 39; after the real departure of Harry and Meghan Markle

WENN / John Rainford

Prince Harry and Meghan markle He surprised everyone last week when they announced on their joint Instagram account that they decided to resign as royalty. A new report suggests that the announcement not only surprised Harry's brother, but also made him "angry."

A source reveals to Us Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge is "distressed and frustrated" by his little brother redefining his and Meghan's roles within the royal family. "William has done his best to help his brother over the years and feels totally disappointed by his actions & # 39; reckless & # 39; and & # 39; selfish & # 39;".

"The way he sees it, Harry threw all the good advice he gave him in the face," the source continues.

William is not the only one who has been affected by the controversial movement made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The informant adds that "when Harry felt depressed or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate. Kate is also incredibly hurt. She acted as Harry's mentor before Meghan entered the scene and hates seeing her husband so annoying". ".

Amidst the tension, Queen Elizabeth II is "furious" and urges the brothers to "put themselves in a united front" to prevent the situation from intensifying. The source, however, shares: "But right now, William and Harry refuse to make peace, both are stubborn, especially Harry."

In related news, Tom Bradby, who interviewed the couple for their October documentary in Africa, predicts in an opinion article in the Sunday Times that Harry and Meghan's first television interview will be explosive. Writing on Sunday, January 12, he said: "I have an idea of ​​what could be transmitted in a full interview, without restrictions, and I don't think it's pretty."

Harry and Meghan made headlines after announcing on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 their intention to "take a step back" as members of high-ranking royalty, while fully intending to "become financially independent" after streamlining their Role within the institution. They then launched their new sussexroyal.com website, describing their plans for the future, which include dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.