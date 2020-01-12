Prince Harry talks about Meghan with the Disney CEO in a resurfaced video

Did Prince Harry help to get Meghan markle a Disney job?

Amid the drama about his "real departure,quot; that hinders, a video of the Duke of Sussex appears to show his wife's acting talents to the Disney CEO Bob Iger last July at the London premiere of The Lion King Restart has resurfaced.

London times He said Saturday that Meghan had signed an agreement in which he would record a voiceover for Disney in exchange for the company donating to the charity Elephants Without Borders. The corporation has not commented, neither the couple nor the Royal Family.

"You know he does voiceovers," several media cite Harry telling Iger about Meghan, a former Suits star that had stopped acting in 2017 to focus on his real duties.

"Oh seriously?" Iger responds.

"Did you know that?" Harry seems to say.

"Ah, I didn't know," replies Iger.

"You seem surprised," says the Duke, then briefly points to Meghan, who is standing near them, chatting with Beyoncé Y Jay Zand adds: "But yes, she is really interested."

"Sure," replies Iger. "We would love to try."