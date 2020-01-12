Prince Harry spoke with Bob Iger of Disney and offered Meghan Markle's dubbing skills

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were preparing to leave the life of their royal family in the summer of 2019, according to new reports, and according to reports, Harry spoke with Bob Iger at that time about his wife's talents.

TMZ learned that Harry and the Disney CEO had a conversation about Meghan Markle's talents. In a resurfaced video of July last year, Prince Harry seems to say to the CEO of Disney, "Do you know he does voiceovers?"

Bob replies: "Really? Ah …" In the same video, Bob tells Harry in return that he did not realize that Meghan was in voice acting, before continuing to say that he and the rest Disney would love to see if it worked.

During Bob and Meghan's conversation, Meghan was in the area dating Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z. TMZ previously revealed that Meghan's collaboration with the movie production giants was completed not long ago, in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.

It is not clear in which project it will appear. Nor was the amount of money offered to the philanthropic organization disclosed. TMZ states that this crucial conversation between Bob and Harry is proof of the royal couple's desire to get away from the royal family months ago.

Ironically, Meghan's experience in voice acting is not as impressive and long as one would expect. Apparently, his career in that particular field of the entertainment industry is only a commercial since 2009.

Reportedly, the commercial in question is a 30-second food ad in which the former Suits star wonders what type of corn chips he should eat. However, with the right connections and the right amount of influence, it is not unlikely that Meghan will get what she wants.

Ad

As previously reported, Meghan and Prince announced their intention to resign their senior positions in the royal family earlier this month. The announcement was somewhat surprising, especially for other members of the royal family, including the queen.



Post views:

0 0