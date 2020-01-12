Prince Harry reportedly tried with a false accent in a Canadian decoration shop

Prince Harry reportedly tried to fake an accent during his vacation in Canada last month. While doing his best, the store owner was able to call him immediately. Page Six learned that the owner and Harry laughed together after speaking badly and saying he looked like Prince Andrew.

Page Six states that the Duke of Sussex was in a home decor store in Sydney, BC last month when the business owner, Chris Stephen, noticed his big blue eyes. The 60-year-old woman, who spoke with reporters from The Daily Mail, says she told him she looked a lot like Prince Andrew, however, what he meant was that he was Prince Harry.

Apparently, royalty replied: "I can't believe you said I look like Prince Andrew." In his rebuttal, Harry said he did his best to look like a Canadian citizen, and the store owner told him that he "didn't do a good job."

See this post on Instagram One day, a woman gave up her lucrative career she loved, worked hard and stood out for earning millions to be with the man she loves. He made the emotional decision to pack his whole life, say goodbye to his loved ones and moved to a completely different country to be with the man he loves. He said goodbye to his single mother who raised her and his life as he knew it was with the man he loves. She gave up any ounce of privacy she once enjoyed and assumed a role with grace without hesitation to be with the man she loves. She is constantly intimidated and vilified and is the constant target of relentless racism. The headlines are vile and disgusting to read, but people delight in hatred of her, but she still appears, smiles at the cameras and never renounces her support for her husband. She endures being with the man she loves. She chose to take the baby they wanted, suffering from morning sickness, extreme hormonal changes, aches and pains and all the additional risks of pregnancy when under extreme pressure. They called her too fat, too old and too pretentious to protect her growing belly while a human being grew inside her, she no longer had control of her own body while being called a liar who was faking a pregnancy. Everything to be with the man he loves. She went through postpartum anxiety and almost collapsed in a public interview, they did not offer her love and support from the public, but called her drama queen. Only a great actor capable of crocodile tears, but only after years of examining her acting skills, but she continued to be the pillar of strength in the public eye and raising her baby, to be with the man who love The world never blinks on everything she gave up. The whole world bit her, spit on her and then demanded more. One day a man said he would not be intimidated to play a game that killed his beloved mother. He and his wife made the decision to prioritize the mental health and well-being of their families. . That adult man who is very capable of making his own decisions, decided to leave his career to be with the woman he loves. . And the whole world went crazy … A post shared by mom. That is a bad word! (@christielee_plumridge) in January 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. PST

While the interaction could have started a bit awkwardly, the store owner was returned by Harry's charm and the total lack of pretensions. She claimed that Princess Diana would be very proud of him.

At the time of the meeting between royalty and the shopkeeper, Meghan and the Prince were on vacation on Vancouver Island in Canada. Harry and Meghan Markle shortly thereafter made their announcement that they would retreat from their positions in the royal family.

As reports have stated, Meghan is staying in Canada. Not surprisingly, he supposedly got used to the northern country because he used to stay in Toronto for the filming of Suits. While Meghan and the Prince are probably happy to move on with their lives, the residue they left in England is palpable.

Earlier today, it was reported that his announcement to leave his duties in the royal family was not received with appreciation by the British public.

Mail Online launched a survey that states that about 54% of Britons want Meghan and the Prince to be acquitted of their royal titles. In addition, the survey revealed that many British citizens do not want Meghan and Harry to receive money from taxpayers or royal family allowances.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry dropped $ 3.1 million for the renovations they had made at their Frogmore Cottage, and British citizens want their money back.



