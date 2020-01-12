Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle reach a voiceover deal with Disney

%MINIFYHTML278ca3196537295570ef3cd8b9e5f96a9% %MINIFYHTML278ca3196537295570ef3cd8b9e5f96a10%

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly signed up for a dubbing concert at Mouse House after her husband showed his skills to the head of the studio on the red carpet.

Meghan markle, The Duchess of Sussex has her husband Prince Harry Thank you for your new voiceover deal at Disney after he seemed to propose the idea to the company's CEO, Bob Iger.

British royalty met with Iger in July 2019 at the London premiere of "The Lion King"and, in a new revived video of their encounter, Harry can be heard promoting the talents of the former actress to Iger.

In the online clip, the 35-year-old girl apparently says: "Do you know that she does voiceovers?"

"Oh seriously?" Iger responds, while Harry comments, "Did you know that? You seem surprised."

Then he gestures towards Meghan, who was in a deep conversation with Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Zand adds: "She is really interested."

"Sure," replies Iger. "We would love to try."

The reappearance of the video clip coincides with reports that suggest that the previous one "Suits"The star will return to its roots in the entertainment industry to offer voice overs to Disney officials, in exchange for a donation to the Elephants without Borders conservation group, which focuses on protecting animals from poachers, according to the British newspaper The Times.

Disney bosses have not yet commented on the claims, but it is said that Meghan completed her first recording before she, Harry, and her eight-month-old son, Archie, went to Canada for the holiday season.

The news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 their intention to "retire" as members of royalty, while trying to "become financially independent" after streamlining their role within the institution.

They then launched their new sussexroyal.com website, describing their plans for the future, which include dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Harry, the son of Queen Elizabeth II's heir, Prince Charles and his late ex-wife, Diana, princess of Wales, is the sixth in the line of the throne.