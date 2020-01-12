Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fight to leave the royal family any way they want and here is why!

%MINIFYHTML4aeaf5e15f550cd3fcb95f8b3897284b9% %MINIFYHTML4aeaf5e15f550cd3fcb95f8b3897284b10%

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to leave behind their royal duties, a real expert states that it might not be the easiest thing to do. Apparently, an "agreement,quot; with the Queen on her status means a great struggle for the couple.

It may seem like it should be quite easy to "get away,quot; from real life, but it seems like it definitely isn't!

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine explains through HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview that "You cannot make deals with the Queen, even if she is your grandmother." I want to say that the problem is that they seem not to realize that the Monarchy is like a company, and everyone works for the boss, who is the Queen. And you don't have your own agenda. "

%MINIFYHTML4aeaf5e15f550cd3fcb95f8b3897284b11% %MINIFYHTML4aeaf5e15f550cd3fcb95f8b3897284b12%

It is worth mentioning that the term "the company,quot; is one of the most famous ways in which the late Princess Diana referred to the blue-blooded clan.

You may know that Harry and Meghan would not be the first members of British royalty to seek normalcy.

In 1936, King Edward VIII decided to abdicate the throne to marry Wallis Simpson.

However, the situation of Harry and Meghan remains different from this previous instance in the sense that they still want to work for the Queen in their spare time and retain their titles even after leaving the royal family.

Ad

‘If they had said:‘ Look, we are out. We don't want our titles, we want to live a completely private life, and we are leaving, "that would be one thing. But wanting to have one foot in and one foot out is very difficult. They want to keep working. They want to be active members of the royal family and, therefore, they want to receive funds for when they work for the royal family, and they don't want to receive funds for what they don't, "Ingrid explained.



Post views:

0 0