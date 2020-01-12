Porsha Williams' daughter Pilar Jhena is teething and her mother asks fans for advice – Check out The Sweet Clips

Porsha Williams shared a couple of videos with her and Dennis McKinley's girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley. The girl is already teething, and Porsha is asking fans for some advice.

Check out the two clips that the RHOA star shared on his social media account.

‘Teething 😩❤️ What worked best for your little ones? # 9 months @pilarjhena, "Porsha captioned his post.

A fan told him: "@ porsha4real we use Humphreys in the hospital, and it really helps babies."

Someone else said: por @ porsha4real Wet some clothes and put them in the freezer. Rotate them. 😉 Also put it on a high chair and put an ice cube on the tray. "

Another commenter published this: used We use a teething necklace. Fortunately, we didn't even know when his teeth came out. He probably had 1 bad night and cried for about 30 minutes, but nothing bad again. Good luck! & # 39;

A fan told Porsha to try & # 39; Teething tablets for pain and a frozen teething toy to be chewed & # 39 ;, and a follower said: & # 39; I would put my son's teethers in the freezer for a moment and a flavored anesthetic gel at your dinner. & # 39;

A disappointed fan had some things to get out of his chest and told Porsha the following: ‘I met you at work for a session while you were with Ronnie and his wife for a program session. You were very rude to the staff and me. I just wanted to share that. I was a fan and I supported you. But I saw a side of you that the world does not see. You can be famous and still have manners. I thought I should get it out of my chest. "

A follower praised Porsha and said: ‘Lol, you've changed a lot since your first season. It really entered yours and flourished. I love this Porsha. "

Ad

In other news, Porsha recently told his fans what his vision is for this year.



Post views:

0 0