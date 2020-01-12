Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal players must & # 39; step forward & # 39; in the absence of the striker | Soccer news

"Losing probably the most important player is never good," says Arteta about Aubameyang's suspension.

















Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal players to & # 39; step forward & # 39; in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says his players must step up and score goals in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international will serve a three-game ban after being thrown out in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday for a big challenge against Max Meyer, following a VAR review.

Aubameyang, who scored his 14th goal of the Premier League season to give Arsenal the advantage at Selhurst Park, will now miss the league games against Sheffield United, Chelsea and the FA Cup trip to Bournemouth.

Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in the Premier League

When asked if it was now the responsibility of other players to appear, Arteta replied: "Now they have to take a step forward now that they cannot contribute to the team with goals."

"Someone else has to do it and I also want to see that reaction."

Arsenal head coach Arteta apologizes to Crystal Palace after Aubameyang was sent to challenge Max Meyer after a VAR review

Alexandre Lacazette, who started with Aubameyang in the four games of the Arteta League, is the other leading striker in the club, while Arteta will also look towards Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson.

Nicolas Pepe (right) has scored five goals since his summer arrival in Lille

"Losing probably the most important player is never good," said Arteta.

"We have other players who can play in that position. We will try to find the way and be as competitive as possible."

But Arteta seems in no hurry to introduce Eddie Nketiah Academy graduate in the first team dispute after he was withdrawn from his loan period to Leeds earlier this month.

Eddie Nketiah started in just two of his 19 appearances for Leeds

"I think we have to think long term with Eddie," said the 20-year-old Spaniard.

"We have to respect their evolution, their development and we don't have to make decisions based only on two or three games."