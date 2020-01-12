Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals a flea bag inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Do not be fooled by the prizes it has!

Phoebe Waller Bridge just gave one of the most memorable acceptance speeches in the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 Sunday night. Going on stage to accept his Best Comedy Series award for the Amazon Prime series, Flea bag, the 34-year-old actress took a moment to thank nothing less than … Jennifer Lopez.

"This is a bit of a random scream," Phoebe began to explain. "But you have no idea how you can accidentally inspire people by simply doing your job, and someone inspired this show in a way you will never know, and that is J. Lo!"

"I don't know where he is, but I decided that the priest's favorite song was & # 39; Jenny from the Block & # 39 ;, and he opened the whole character to me," he continued, holding his prize. "So, I don't know where he is, but that's really genuine, so thanks, thanks J. Lo."