Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals a flea bag inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Do not be fooled by the prizes it has!
Phoebe Waller Bridge just gave one of the most memorable acceptance speeches in the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 Sunday night. Going on stage to accept his Best Comedy Series award for the Amazon Prime series, Flea bag, the 34-year-old actress took a moment to thank nothing less than … Jennifer Lopez.
"This is a bit of a random scream," Phoebe began to explain. "But you have no idea how you can accidentally inspire people by simply doing your job, and someone inspired this show in a way you will never know, and that is J. Lo!"
"I don't know where he is, but I decided that the priest's favorite song was & # 39; Jenny from the Block & # 39 ;, and he opened the whole character to me," he continued, holding his prize. "So, I don't know where he is, but that's really genuine, so thanks, thanks J. Lo."
It's not clear where Hustlers The actress was during Phoebe's speech, but hopefully, someone told her the good news about her influence.
This marked the Flea bag second prize of the night of the star. He obtained a coveted statue for the category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series. While the awards season has just begun, the 34-year-old star is already sweeping ceremonies with victories left and right.
In the 2020 golden balloons, the Amazon Prime star was surprised to win the best actress in a television series, Comedy.
"Oh my God. Thank you very much, this is really heavy and great. This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really, because that man, we talked a lot about the chemistry of us on the show, but really, he can have chemistry with a pebble, "he shared. "So I loved being Andrew's pebble in this."
"Thank you very much for bringing so much fire to this season."
We are eager to see what other gems she throws in the next awards ceremony!