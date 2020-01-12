Phaedra Parks' video with her son will make her day. See it here

Phaedra Parks shared a video with his son, Ayden, and fans are in love with him. Look at the cute boy who addresses fans.

‘Out of the girls' mouths 🤣😩 Here we have a soft # weekend and an easy # Friday # night # TGIF yes # Mr. President is always a complete #MOOD,” Phaedra wrote in his post.

Someone said, "Why are you holding that cup as if you were drinking a cocktail?" And another follower posted this: "Girl, something else is not as difficult as Friday night, I'm dead!"

One commenter wrote: "@phaedraparks asks @neneleakes to take his son on his comedy tour," and another follower said: "Listen to Phaedra know from birth that his children would be something serious! Mr. President Hold on to his name, honey. "

A fan spilled over Ayden and said: ‘It's so adorable and absolutely right. In addition, he is your twin @phaedraparks, "and another follower posted this:" @phaedraparks looks like you and has a personality and mouth like you. "

Someone else said: "He has been here before, look how he is holding that glass …"

A fan told Phaedra that Ayden is ASpollo's twin for sure: ‘Ms. Parks, after careful consideration, Mr. President is Apollo's twin. It's strange because in all his photos, he is your twin, but in some of the videos, I see nothing but Apollo. Win / win anyway. "

Phaedra fans are completely in love with their two children, Apollo and Ayden.

A couple of days ago, Phaedra shared its guidelines for 2020.

He seems to have some pretty bold goals for 2020, and he shared them with his followers and fans in his social media account. They agreed with his message and told him this in the comments.

Ad

It is also worth noting that Phaedra told his fans that the New Year began by spending a relaxing time to heal after a busy 2019.



Post views:

0 0