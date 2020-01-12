Patriots WR Julian Edelman, who reportedly needs knee surgery, arrested after jumping in a car

Patriots open receiver Julian Edelman, a 33-year-old California native, was arrested on Saturday night and cited for minor crimes of vandalism after jumping in a car and damaging the vehicle, according to multiple reports.

Edelman was released later and has a cutoff date on April 13.

According to an Instagram post, Edelman had spent the night with former NBA star Paul Pierce and former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola.

The report of Edelman's arrest comes a few days after it was learned that Edelman needs knee and shoulder surgeries this offseason. According to reports, it should be available for the start of the camp in 2020.

According to TMZ, it was clear that Edelman had been drinking, and there is a great possibility that charges will not be filed.