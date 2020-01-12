Patrick Marleau's 1700 game milestone shares prominence with Joe Pavelski's return to San Jose

It was a memorable night for former teammates Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski on Saturday when the Dallas Stars visited the San Jose Sharks.

After Marleau rejoined the Sharks on October 8 by signing a one-year, $ 700,000 contract, the milestone of 1,700 games played was at hand. On Saturday, Marleau reached that milestone, making him the fifth player in NHL history to play at least 1,700 regular season games. The only players who are above the Sharks on that list are Gordie Howe (1,767), Mark Messier (1,756), Jaromir Jagr (1,733) and Ron Francis (1,731).

With 35 games remaining in the Shark season, Marleau could go to Jagr for third place on the list with 1,735 games. Marleau hasn't missed a single game (43 this season) since signing again with the Sharks. In fact, Marleau I haven't missed a regular season game while under contract in more than a decade, with 830 consecutive games since April 9, 2009.

But on this momentous night, it was another (former) Shark forward who received a video tribute before the game and a big ovation at the SAP Center: Joe Pavelski.

Pavelski returned to the arena he called home for 13 seasons on Saturday and the former Shark captain was welcomed again with open arms, clapping and banging the boards against the boards in thanks. Pavelski signed a three-year contract with the Stars worth $ 7 million annually during this low season.

The Sharks tribute video shared the highlights of Pavelski's career both on and off the ice during his time in San Jose, while referring to his career achievements and documenting many years of laughter with family and fellow students. equipment. Pavelski ranks second in the history of the franchise in goals (355), fourth in games played (963) and third in points (761). However, the best player in the three lists is none other than Patrick Marleau.

"It was great. This is a special place for me and my family." Pavelski said after the game. "I wanted to continue with the anthem but (the fans) didn't let me. It was quite special. I always had, I think, a very special bond with these fans and those guys there and it was just a tremendous night, they did well. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. to everyone involved and everyone who showed up tonight. "

Once the disc fell, the celebration of Pavs' career officially ended and business resumed. Marleau was responsible for commemorating his historic night by scoring the winning goal of the game, taking the W by a score of 2-1. The score marked the 100th goal of the game as a shark for Marleau which is the third for a single franchise in the history of the NHL.

"That's Marleau's harvest tonight … He scored a goal, so (I'm) really happy for him," said San Jose head coach Bob Boughner. he told reporters after the game. "It was a good night. You could tell the building had a lot of energy. It was a great ceremony for Pav and I thought Patty had her fair and I think it was a good night."