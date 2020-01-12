Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs' best defense against Derrick Henry, Titans in the AFC championship game

Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a local AFC championship game for the second time in a row in the NFL playoffs. The reigning MVP magically erased a 24-point deficit against the Texans in Sunday's playoff divisional game with four touchdown passes in the second quarter, quickly turning a big comeback into an eventual 51-31 victory.

The Chiefs will now receive the Titans with a place in Super Bowl 54 on the line, one year after losing to the Patriots 37-31 in an extra-time heartbreaker at Arrowhead Stadium, a game in which they also joined . Kansas City has now won seven consecutive games as the No. 2 seed of the AFC, but Tennessee is the opponent he last lost, 35-32 in Nashville in Week 10.

During that meeting on November 10, the Titans were better in the last quarter, until the touchdown of Ryan Tannehill, who won the game, but Mahomes, in his first game for a knee injury, lit up pass No. 24 of the Titans. defense for 446 yards and three touchdowns. The Titans responded with NFL champion Derrick Henry, burning the No. 26 defense of the Chiefs for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes ended up dropping 321 yards and five touchdowns over the Texans on Sunday, averaging 9.2 yards per attempt and ranking 134.6 in the process. He also ran for 53 yards. Henry went through the best-seeded Ravens for 195 yards on land on Saturday, after the 182 he dropped in the Patriots' surprise.

Nothing has to give in to any of the teams, as it tries to establish its main offensive weapon, the most dangerous passer and runner in the league, respectively. The Tennessee defense handled Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson with aplomb, but Mahomes is a next-level QB challenge for a fundamentally solid unit under coach Mike Vrabel and coordinator Dean Pees. Similarly, Kansas City, under Steve Spagnuolo, is less equipped to handle Henry's staff and scheme than New England or Baltimore.

However, it is not necessary for the Chiefs to lose sleep on how to stop Henry this time. The only answer is that they need to empower Mahomes to launch early and often to the point that Henry is a limited factor for the Titans.

The Titans didn't need to worry about the Patriots that stretched the field at the perimeter in the air game. They took Jackson's comfort level by launching short to intermediate routes in the middle of the field. Now, Tennessee will be forced to choose its venom between the open receiver Tyreek Hill and the tight end Travis Kelce, and that is before he has to worry about the large playing capacity of the other KC fast receivers and the elusive reception Damien Williams runner.

Kelce destroyed the Texans with 10 catches, 134 yards and three touchdowns in the second quarter to push back. Backing Blake Bell had a tack score. Hill was calmer than usual (three catches, 41 yards) after cushioning a punt and taking a great shot at the beginning of the game.

Against the weak tight-wing defense of the Titans in week 10, Kelce caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Hill shot with 11 catches, 157 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee also didn't contain Williams or the complementary receivers. Also note that Mahomes' career was not a factor in that game (without attempts), since he was protecting his healing knee.

The Chiefs' defense, meanwhile, should set the goal of making the Titans mostly one-dimensional with Tannehill as quickly as possible. The Titans like to get into narrow wear battles where they can be near or ahead in the second half, when Henry does his best work (and most of his damage) while wearing down opponents. The Chiefs have cleared a lot of trouble in high school since the Week 10 showdown, and will bring a more formidable pass race against Tannehill in the rematch.

There are many reasons for the Chiefs to remain aggressive with Mahomes and not waste time trying to establish the race. They should use Williams only to finish the units, as they did against the Texans. The Chiefs are not the ones who need to play remotely and control the possession time.

In week 10, the Chiefs lost late despite having the ball for almost 38 minutes at 22 for Henry, Tannehill and the Titans' offense. The Chiefs, as they were forced to do it early against the Texans, are at their best when they let Mahomes lose, in and out of the script, in a relentless effort to build great tracks and put a defense that is much stronger against the pass. A favorable position.

Vrabel and the Titans receive a lot of credit for exploiting the weaknesses of the Patriots and Ravens' offenses. They will welcome each traditional race game designed by the Chiefs as a gift next Sunday, because the Titans have no answers for their aerial game.

The Chiefs have an elite offensive with an unstable defense. The Titans have a vulnerable pass defense and an unstable pass game when Tannehill is not operating outside Henry.

The Chiefs survived their slow start against the Texans, something they couldn't overcome against the Patriots in their previous playoff game. To make sure they finish the job of reaching a Super Bowl with Mahomes, they must agree to let it remain their best defense against Henry and the Titans.