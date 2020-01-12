Packers vs. Seahawks live score, updates, summary of the divisional playoff game

The confrontation of the NFC divisional round between the Packers and the Seahawks on Sunday recalls negative memories for Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

Rodgers suffered one of the most heartbreaking defeats of his career against Seattle in the 2015 NFC championship when Green Bay lost a 19-7 lead in the last quarter in a matter of three minutes. Rodgers, limped by an injury, threw two interceptions in the contest. Meanwhile, Wilson threw four interceptions and threw five selections in a 2016 regular season showdown against the Packers.

Still, these are two of football's most famous quarterbacks. They are expected to solve their respective problems against each other. If they get back on track and run a high score contest, it could be the most entertaining game in the NFL this weekend.

Green Bay is hosting the game on Sunday after securing first place in the NFC. Seattle needed to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia to get this far.

Sporting News is tracking live score updates and highlights of the Packers vs.. Seahawks in the game of the NFL divisional round. Follow next.

