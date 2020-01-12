Ontario warned of a nuclear "emergency,quot;, then said it doesn't matter

OTTAWA – Millions of people in Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, were greeted by an alarming alarm on their cell phones on Sunday morning and an ambiguous "emergency alert,quot; about an "incident,quot; at one of the most nuclear power plants Great of the world.
But after approximately 90 minutes of bewilderment and restlessness on the part of the Canadians about a possible nuclear Armageddon, the siren rang again from the phones throughout Ontario with another alert that returned everything.
"The previous alert was issued by mistake," said the second message. "There is no danger to the public or the environment."
The false alarm about a possible emergency in the The Pickering nuclear generation station, which is located on the shore of Lake Ontario east of Toronto, is the last shame for Canada's national emergency alert system, which was extended by telephone from transmission alerts just over a year and a half.
The warning in Ontario did not cause panic, unlike Wrong message about a threat of ballistic missile in Hawaii in January 2018. But it seemed to increase public frustration about a system that some people have criticized for crying wolf or creating unnecessary disturbances.
In social networks, several people reacted with good humor. "This is embarrassing because I ONLY had finished organizing my neighborhood in a band of mutants in search of food," wrote Jonathan Kay, a journalist in Toronto, on Twitter with the first warning attached.
Neither the Ontario Attorney General's office, which is responsible for the province's emergency alert system, nor Ontario Power Generation, the government agency that owns the six Pickering operation reactors, answered questions about where or how the incident was committed. error.
But Isabelle Roy, spokesman for the Nuclear Safety Commission of Canada, confirmed that there was no safety risk at the power plant.
The alert seemed to have been sent to the entire vast province, which covers parts of two time zones. But it is not clear exactly how many people jumped out of bed or during breakfast.
While the alarm overrides the muting of the phones, you cannot turn on the headphones that have been turned off. It also does not work with phones that are connected to older cellular networks that are sometimes the only service in remote areas.
Most of the messages sent by the system are "Amber Alerts,quot;, which generally involve children who have been taken by one of their parents in violation of a court order. But it can be used to issue alerts about dangerous weather, particularly tornadoes or other potential emergencies.
The federally mandated alert system has had technical problems that resulted in early test messages that did not reach a large number of phones.
It has also been criticized for distributing messages too broadly in the middle of the night, although the system can locate warnings. An early warning from Amber reached the entire province even though it involved an incident in Thunder Bay, about 1,000 miles northwest of the southern part of the province that contains the majority of its population.
But the potentially wide range of the system apparently played a role in the safe recovery of a child about 250 miles from where he had been kidnapped in Toronto.
There has been little apparent sympathy for people who don't want to be alarmed, especially at night.
In October, a man in Hamilton, Ontario, was accused of mischief after calling an emergency line to complain of being awakened at 5:04 a.m. for a regional Amber Alert involving five children.
"He was angry to receive the Amber Alert on his phone because he was trying to rest," said Acting Sgt. Lisa Chambers of Hamilton Police He told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. "And then he told us he would continue calling in response to the ongoing alerts."