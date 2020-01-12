Ontario warned of a nuclear "emergency,quot;, then said it doesn't matter

But Isabelle Roy, spokesman for the Nuclear Safety Commission of Canada, confirmed that there was no safety risk at the power plant.

The alert seemed to have been sent to the entire vast province, which covers parts of two time zones. But it is not clear exactly how many people jumped out of bed or during breakfast.

While the alarm overrides the muting of the phones, you cannot turn on the headphones that have been turned off. It also does not work with phones that are connected to older cellular networks that are sometimes the only service in remote areas.

Most of the messages sent by the system are "Amber Alerts,quot;, which generally involve children who have been taken by one of their parents in violation of a court order. But it can be used to issue alerts about dangerous weather, particularly tornadoes or other potential emergencies.

The federally mandated alert system has had technical problems that resulted in early test messages that did not reach a large number of phones.

It has also been criticized for distributing messages too broadly in the middle of the night, although the system can locate warnings. An early warning from Amber reached the entire province even though it involved an incident in Thunder Bay, about 1,000 miles northwest of the southern part of the province that contains the majority of its population.

But the potentially wide range of the system apparently played a role in the safe recovery of a child about 250 miles from where he had been kidnapped in Toronto.