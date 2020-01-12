Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal to send the ATP Cup final to decisive doubles | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML7245f00c7711e4b30813ee4699ec48f19% %MINIFYHTML7245f00c7711e4b30813ee4699ec48f110%





World number 2 prospered with the support of the crowd and surrendered when it mattered

Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to send the final of the ATP Cup between Serbia and Spain to a decisive doubles match.

From beginning to end, Djokovic was hypnotic and prospered under the pressure of knowing that if he lost, Spain would take the inaugural title.

In the opening singles clash of the decisive draw of the competition, Roberto Bautista Agut had continued his own electric form to win his sixth consecutive game in Australia.

Baptist Agut had too much for Dusan Lajovic to handle and the result 7-5 6-1 gave Nadal the opportunity to finish with Spain.

However, Djokovic had other ideas and the competition will now be decided by a winner: he takes the entire doubles match.

Djokovic will partner with Viktor Troicki and will face Pablo Carreño Busta and Feliciano López.

"I've played a lot of tennis in recent days," Nadal said about the decision not to play it in the doubles.

"My teammates played very well yesterday and my energy levels are a bit lower than usual. It's a team decision and we believe in our team, that's why we've had success in the past."

Nadal showed his frustrations on the court against his great rival

In the 55th individual meeting between Djokovic and Nadal, the Serbian broke his opponent in the first game and won his 18th consecutive set 6-2.

With a 19-7 record against Nadal against hard courts, Djokovic had been in such a positive position before, but he also knew he would expect significant reprisals from the world's No. 1.

Nadal began to generate his own waves when the second set was played and nothing more than the tennis he produced to recover from 15-30 to 5-5 in total.

Djokovic's breaking point opportunities came after he beat Nadal in an assault rally, but from there, he had to applaud the determination and skill level of the world's No. 1.

Nadal canceled the first break point through a right-hand volley that blew open, one that adorned the line, and then unleashed a world-class 145km upside down winner to knock down again. He roared as he clung.

Every time I play Rafa, we play many exciting points. There were some amazing exchanges today. I started the game perfectly, everything worked for me and my service got me out of trouble in the second set. I am really glad to have maintained my value at the end. Novak Djokovic

With the crowd making each other heard, the second set went to an exciting tiebreaker.

After sharing the initial eight points, Djokovic unleashed an evil upside down winner to create a window of opportunity at 5-4.

He forced Nadal to make a mistake in the reverse cut to take the next point. Then, in his own service he secured the first of his two match points for the much-needed 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) victory.

