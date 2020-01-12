NFL playoff calendar: What games are today? Television channels, times, scores for the 2020 division round

The first weekend of the 2020 NFL playoffs featured two overtime games and two tighter finals in regulation. Now, we will see if the divisional round can live up to that emotion.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the NFL division round games, including a full schedule with TV channels, start times and scores.

NFL playoff calendar: What games are today?

Here is the full schedule of the divisional round for the NFL playoffs, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each game live.

Sunday, January 12

Game Time Channel Bosses vs. Texans 3:05 p.m. CBS Packers vs. Seahawks 6:40 p.m. Fox

NFL Playoff game TV channels, live broadcast

Here's how to watch each game of the divisional round during the NFL playoffs.

Saturday, January 11

49ers against Vikings

(4:35 p.m. ET start)

Minnesota bothered the Saints on the road on the wild card weekend, scoring a touchdown on the first possession of extra time to sneak into the divisional round. Now, quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​will have to support his great performance by facing one of the best defenses in the league and the 49ers No. 1.

NBC is sending its best transmission equipment to San Francisco. Al Michaels has the game by game and Cris Collinsworth is the color commentator, with Michele Tafoya contributing additional ideas.

Crows against the Titans

(8:15 p.m. ET start)

The Ravens, Super Bowl favorites, begin their playoff race on Saturday against Tennessee. In the wild card round, the Titans killed the Patriots dragon, but Baltimore is expected to win. Surely there will be many yards on the ground in this game, as Tennessee and the Ravens have some of the best ground offensives in the league.

Unlike the wild card round, CBS has multiple games this weekend. As such, Ian Eagle (play by play), Dan Fouts (analyst) and Evan Washburn (margin) will call their first postseason game.

Sunday, January 12

Bosses vs. Texans

(3:05 p.m. ET start)

Kansas City stole a first-round goodbye in week 17, and now quarterback Patrick Mahomes will seek to return to the AFC championship game. The Texans needed extra time, and a miracle from quarterback Deshaun Watson, to beat the Bills, setting the stage for a confrontation between two of the league's most exciting quarterbacks.

This is where the best CBS transmission equipment will be. Jim Nantz is driving the game by game, Tony Romo offers analysis and Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely will be on the bench.

Packers vs. Seahawks

(6:40 p.m. ET start)

Seattle dealt with business in Philadelphia against the Eagles, winning a trip to Lambeau Field to face the Packers. This is the first postseason game of Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, but he still has quarterback Aaron Rodgers to trust.

Fox's number 1 team is covering this game. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are at the stand, while Erin Andrews and Chris Myers offer reports from the bench.

NFL scores for divisional round games

Saturday, January 11

Sunday, January 12