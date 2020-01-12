NFL fans Troll Russell Wilson on the loss of Seahawks, dragging the future into it

WENN / Avalon / PNP

Seattle Seahawks was eliminated from the playoffs after losing a game to Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 12, despite the quarterback's incredible effort to change the game.

Russell Wilson and his team, the Seattle Seahawks, lost the chance to win the champion title after losing to Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 12. The quarterback even put on his superman cape and helped his team recover from a 21-3 half-time deficit, but they still lost. This led some football fans to troll Russell and drag Future On it.

When posting a clip of Future dancing, one wrote: "Future after seeing Russell Wilson lose." Meanwhile, one said: "The future falls & # 39; Life is good & # 39 ;, and Russell Wilson and the Seahawks lose a playoff game in the same week," along with a video of the Atlanta rapper who says: "It is an evil world in which we live." Someone else intervened: "The future has just fallen. Life is good, in no way was God going to let Russell Wilson win."

"Future dropped a single the same weekend. Is Russell Wilson eliminated from the playoffs?" One person wrote on Twitter, and one jokingly said: "Future after Russell Wilson and the Seahawks lost." This user included a scene from Future's "Life Is Good" music video in which he was seen saying: "Life is good. Do you know what I mean? Another predicted:" Future somewhere right now laughing at Russell Wilson ".

Someone else joked: "Russell Wilson and Future cannot prosper in the same week, it is against the laws of the universe." Another said similarly: "Future with a record number 1 and Russell Wilson out of the playoffs in the same week."

For those who need a reminder, Future has already dated and committed to Ciara, who is now married to Russell. The NFL star even helps take care of the former son, Future Zahir Wilburn. Last year, the rapper made headlines for saying that Russell "is not a man" because he did exactly what Ciara told him "to do." However, he later clarified his statement, emphasizing that he has no problem with Russell.

Future said at the time: "It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate it. It's totally not the deal. It was just the way we were taking it, in regards to Baby Future."