NFL Draft 2017, revisited: Why Bears chose Mitchell Trubisky, let Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson fall before Chiefs and Texans

Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson are in the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive season, playing against each other in the AFC division round. While the Chiefs and Texans won their divisions again, Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears did not qualify for a return to the playoffs, finishing behind the Packers and Vikings in the NFC North.

The three quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. As time passes and Mahomes and Watson seem increasingly better NFL players, the question remains: How did the Trubisky Bears (No. 2 in general) take over Mahomes (No. 10 in general) and Watson (No .12 in general)?

Here is a quick look at how it happened.

Three quarterbacks selected in the first round

Why did the Bears select Mitchell Trubisky?

Then, third-year general manager Ryan Pace was the driving force behind Trubisky's selection. With the presence of the 49ers general manager, John Lynch, on Trubisky's professional day in North Carolina, they seemed the most interested team. Instead, Chicago made an offer to San Francisco that could not refuse to change from No. 3 in general to No. 2: that selection, two third-round in two years and a fourth round.

There were different questions about Trubisky, Mahomes and Watson that entered the draft. For Trubisky, those concerns were mainly due to his limited initial university experience. In terms of arm, pocket awareness, precision and athleticism, Trubisky marked most of the boxes with his tape and workouts. Mahomes had the biggest arm. Watson had the pedigree winner of the championship.

The perception was that Mahomes was a bit crude when leaving Texas Tech. The blow at Watson was that he needed to be more consistent, related to his delivery and accuracy. Some teams also felt uncomfortable attending to their ability to run.

Bears coach John Fox had a great presence on Watson's professional day, where Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney sold Watson as "Michael Jordan." But between the signing of Mike Glennon for a big business like QB Bridge and a real debate over whether Trubisky, Mahomes, Watson or DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame was the best prospect of QB in the class, Chicago was not seen as a team locked for Address the position so early.

Pace, knowing the Bears' recent history of revolving doors as quarterback, wanted the stability with which he became familiar while working as a Saints player personnel director. Trubisky was impressive enough in most ways at the time for Pace to think he could be as efficient as Drew Brees.

Fox was headed to be replaced after another season, so the near future won the immediate present. Glennon, as expected, showed that he was overpaid. Trubisky started 12 games, hinting at his promise despite an unstable cast of support.

Mahomes enjoyed a meteoric rise in the firing boards, and there was a sense of boom or bust with him. There was solid reasoning for the Bears to go with Trubisky as their "safest,quot; choice among a few unknown quantities.

The Bears made the offseason of 2018 an attempt to lift Trubisky, as they hired Matt Nagy to replace Fox and then invested free agent and recruitment capital to significantly improve the receiving body. Pace supported his election as Trubisky as Executive of the Year of Sporting News. Trubisky passed and led the Bears to a division title, but was overshadowed by Mahomes becoming the NFL MVP in his first season from year 2.

Trubisky and Nagy have not meshed, and for some reason, Trubisky restrained his abilities to run at the expense of him in 2019. He now faces a fourth decisive season to determine his status in Chicago.

Why did the Chiefs write up Patrick Mahomes?

Nagy was still in Kansas City as an offensive coordinator for Andy Reid during the 2017 draft. John Dorsey was still the general manager before being fired later in the offseason. Brett Veach, before being promoted to replace Dorsey, was co-director of player staff.

That combination of four men made the Chiefs the most in love team of Mahomes.

Dorsey once saw that Brett Favre's rifle worked for him in Green Bay, and Mahomes' arm proved to be comparable. Veach was the one who voted the most for Mahomes after warming up with his enormous professional talent ready at the beginning of the recruitment process. Reid accepted how Mahomes could dominate his offense with his precision and athleticism. Like Mahomes, Nagy was a confident, prolific and high-volume university passenger in Delaware. The stars lined up so Mahomes had his chance in Kansas City.

The Chiefs had the luxury of having a playoff team and a solid veteran solution with Alex Smith. They were also aggressive in exchanging to obtain Mahomes, renouncing the 23rd general team, a third assailant and a first assailant of 2018 to advance to n. 10

In recent drafts, quarterback boards have varied from one team to another depending on how they feel that a particular player can adapt to his offensive system and philosophy, rather than a pure QB classification. The headquarters of the Bears and Chiefs were simply called to different QBs.

Actually, the Bears did not go to Mahomes because they really did not receive the consideration that Trubisky did. If the Chiefs had been the first to choose, Mahomes would have advanced to Trubisky.

Why did Texans write Deshaun Watson?

The Texans had an affinity to get the players of Clemson (DeAndre Hopkins, first round in 2013) and South Carolina (Jadeveon Clowney, first general in 2014) at the top of the last drafts. The late owner of the team Bob McNair was originally from North Carolina and went to South Carolina.

Watson received a lot of attention for dominating Palmetto State, taking Clemson to the 2016 national championship and having a stellar individual university career that fell only from a Heisman Trophy. The Texans also swapped aggressively until No. 12 by yielding No. 25 and a first round of 2018 to the Browns to make sure they got Watson.

Now former general manager Rick Smith was looking for Watson and what the QB could bring to Houston with intangibles off the charts to go with a set of special abilities, just like Veach was with Mahomes and Pace was with Trubisky. Coach Bill O & # 39; Brien who bought Watson as a precious potential student was huge, because we know what has happened since Watson as a rookie quickly displaced Tom Savage as a starter.

Knowing what we know now about the three QBs, 20-20 retrospective says that the order would have been Mahomes, Watson, Trubisky. Because the NFL's writing is an inaccurate science based on prospective projections, the Bears did their best based on the information they had.

The end result: among quarterbacks like Mahomes, Watson, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, NFL teams that think outside the box and more about the hike have rewarded them. There is no safe choice in the most important position in the league.