New Jersey Devils general manager fires Ray Shero

Ray Shero's time as general manager of the New Jersey Devils is over.

The 57-year-old and the Devils agreed to separate, Devils managing partner and president Josh Harris said in a statement on Sunday.

"Ray is a talented hockey executive and I am sure he will have great success in the future," the statement said. "However, Ray and I agree that the Demons must move in a new direction and that this change is on its way." The best interest of the team. In the coming weeks and months, we will launch a formal search for a new general manager.

"We are very optimistic about our future and we have a lot of talent, both on and off the ice."

Shero had been the GM of the Devils since May 4, 2015, and the team reached the postseason only once (2017-18) during his tenure. So far this season, Shero has overseen the dismissal of head coach John Hynes (replaced by interim bank chief Alain Nasreddine) and the exchange of star forward Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes.

Those movements did little to push the team to improve things, as the Demons continued to languish at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division after Hynes and Hall exits.

"There is an opportunity for them to discover where we are here and where we are going because in terms of being where we are this season … nobody has really reached the level we expected or would probably expect." Shero said of the Devils players days after the dismissal of Hynes. "Over the course of some time here, hopefully, that will happen to really discover what we have here in terms of our players and where we will go."

The Devils under Shero have accumulated a record of 16-21-7 (39 points) this season before Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They sit in the last place of the Eastern Conference and 13 points outside a wild place, a position that seems to be the straw that fills the glass for the superiors of Harris and other Demons.

"Our organization remains deeply committed to creating a winning franchise in a sustainable way," said the Harris statement. "Our fans deserve no more than the best hockey. We thank them for their continued support as we work towards our goals."

Tom Fitzgerald, who served as Shero's assistant since 2015, assumes GM Devils' duties on an interim basis. In addition, former goalkeeper Martin Brodeur will act as "an advisor to and in hockey operations."