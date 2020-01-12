NeNe Leakes looks beautiful in a black lace suit for a friend's birthday

NeNe Leakes made his fans and followers really happy with some new photos in which he looks amazing. It seems that he is wearing a black lace in general that complements his beautiful figure.

The RHOA star is celebrating a friend's birthday. Check out the photos to see NeNe's magnificent outfit.

Some of her followers criticized her for celebrating herself more than her friend.

Someone told NeNe: ‘You look absolutely beautiful ️ posted ️’ and another follower posted this: "Alright, beautiful sista as God bless you always."

Another commenter talked about NeNe and said: ‘Beautiful. People have to have your name in their mouths. What else are they talking about, "and someone else can't wait for the RHOA meeting:" All I have said is that this season's meeting should be epic !!! "

A fan praised NeNe's appearance and said: "Hey, Ney! Looks great as always!", While another follower posted this: "My main elegance, I love you forever and ever, and for always, you are none other than you @neneleakes ".

A fan said: M The MFN team LEAKS PERIOD SINCE CURSED ONE season she has been transparent! These girls have nothing else to do but focus on her while she focuses on the bag, "and an Instagrammer also praised NeNe's outfit:" Ok ms Leakes, you have to say where you got your outfit, I'm in love with him. " .

Many people praised her appearance and said she seems to be aging back, but those who hate her beat her, accusing her of having too many cosmetic interventions.

Apart from this, NeNe announced a new show that is scheduled for early next month.

Just the other day, it was reported that NeNe had some pretty exciting news for fans who love his comedy.

She has just announced a new show that her fans could watch in February, and people were here to attend.



