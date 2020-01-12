Neil Lennon expects the first Celtic signature of the January transfer window to arrive in the next few days | Soccer news

"We have several options and we have some players in mind and we hope to have a result in the coming days."

















0:57



Neil Lennon says Celtic could sign two players in the next few days and insists that the club must keep striker Odsonne Edouard

Neil Lennon says Celtic could sign two players in the next few days and insists that the club must keep striker Odsonne Edouard

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is hoping to get his first signing in January in the next few days.

The Scottish champions have been linked with Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar and 21-year-old Polish striker Patryk Klimala of Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Andraz Sporar of Slovan Bratislava has been linked to a transfer to Celtic

Lennon is eager to find attack coverage for Odsonne Edouard, and Leigh Griffiths and Bayo have been ruled out for a prolonged period.

Speaking from the training camp of his squad in Dubai, Lennon told Celtic TV: "We've had three or four important calls between the staff and the club and obviously patience is the key."

"January is a difficult month to attract players. Other clubs know that when you are the buying club, agents do too."

"However, we have a number of options and we look at some players and hope to have a result in the coming days."

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Live

Lennon may also seek to attract a broad player in January, as Scott Sinclair has left to join Preston and Lewis Morgan about to move to the David Beckham MLS franchise, Inter Miami.

Mikey Johnston and Mohamed Elyounoussi have also suffered blows in recent weeks.

Lennon added: "A couple of players have already left in Scott and Lewis, we could simplify it a bit more, but in general we want to attract some players."

The Celtic chief was also encouraged by the display of two other players in Dubai.

0:50 Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has praised the positive influence that center mate Christopher Jullien has had on the team. Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has praised the positive influence that center mate Christopher Jullien has had on the team.

Daniel Arzani approaches a return after a long break from the knee injury he suffered in his Celtic debut in October 2018.

Meanwhile, Marian Shved was only able to make his third appearance of the season when the defending champions prepare to begin their Scottish Cup campaign against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

"Everyone has trained well. It's good to see Daniel Arzani back and Marian Shved has had a good week," Lennon added.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.