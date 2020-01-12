Monday cards in Lingfield and Punchestown under threat | Racing news





Lingfield – Monday card under threat

The Monday National Hunt meeting in Lingfield is subject to a precautionary inspection at 8 am.

The conditions in the Surrey circuit were described as heavy, and "wet in some areas," but they could be run Sunday morning.

But with the rain forecast, course employee George Hill has announced an inspection for the morning of race day.

The Punchestown Monday game is also under threat, with an inspection requested at 7.45 a.m.

A statement from the Irish Horse Riding Regulatory Board said: "After consulting with Met Eireann and due to a yellow state warning in the Kildare area, there will be an inspection at 7.45am in Punchestown."