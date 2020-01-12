Miley Cyrus sends a sweet birthday wish for her favorite human & # 39; Cody Simpson

Instagram

Although she couldn't celebrate her boyfriend's 23rd birthday on the real day together, the singer of & # 39; Slide Away & # 39; He has given her a personalized vintage medical bag.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus helped celebrate her boyfriend Cody SimpsonOn Friday, January 10, the Australian singer turned 23.

The successful producer of hits "Slide Away", 27, has been dating Cody since October (2019), and turned to her Instagram Stories to send her a sweet birthday message.

"Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird all over the earth," he wrote, along with a video of both of them with facial masks.

Miley Cyrus wished Cody Simpson a happy birthday.

Miley's message came a day after she explained that she could not celebrate with her man on her royal birthday, since he would be in Milan, Italy, attending the Armani fashion show.

As an early gift, Miley gave Cody a personalized vintage medical bag with the words "Prince Neptune," a reference to his next book of poetry and prose, to be published in April.

<br />

Meanwhile, Miley is in the middle of a divorce process with "The Hunger Games"actor Liam Hemsworth, from whom he separated in August last year after eight months of marriage. According to reports, the singer presented documents after reaching an agreement with her ex on Christmas Eve (December 24, 2019).