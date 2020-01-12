Miley Cyrus praises Cody Simpson on her 23rd birthday while showing her birthday gift inspired by the poetry of Prince Neptune

Miley Cyrus has taken to Instagram to show her love for her boyfriend Cody Simpson, who just celebrated her 23rd birthday on January 11, 2020. She gave the singer, actor and blond poet a bag of doctors from the 19th century who is recorded with his nickname Prince Neptune. Simpson loved the gift and was even seen at the Emporio Armani fashion show in Milan, Italy, with the bag in his hand. The birthday gift was unique and original and clearly had a special meaning for Cody. Prince Neptune is the name of the Cody Simpson Instagram channel where he shares his poetry and will be the name of his published poetry book that will be released in April.

Miley went through several notable relationships and married Liam Hemsworth. After surprising the world with sudden photos captured in Italy, where she and Kaitlynn Carter were seen kissing and showing much affection, they advanced as a couple. As fast as Kaitlynn and Miley became public, they finished. It was soon announced that she and Cody Simpson were together.

Their relationship not only began quickly, but it seemed to be full of passion and love. Many did not think it would last, but so far they have been together for three months, after being seen together in October 2019.

The couple has welcomed the holidays together and both Miley and Cody have celebrated birthdays since they became a couple.

On November 3, 2019, Cody Simpson accompanied Miley Cyrus to her brother's Braison Cyrus wedding. Although they have been together for a short time, they have celebrated several milestones together.

You can read one of Cody Simpson's poems under his nickname and the next title of his book of poems "Prince Neptune,quot; below.

Cody Simpson showed the gift that Miley Cyrus gave him. You can see photos of the doctor's bag below.

Cody Simpson also shared a video of himself carrying the bag when he attended the Armani show.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus's birthday present for Cody Simpson? Do you think the couple will last?

Ad

Were you surprised how quickly Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson became a couple? Are you going to buy Cody Simpson's poetry book when it is released in April 2020?



Post views:

7 7