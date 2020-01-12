Menacing culture in Trump's time | US climbing UU. And Iran

Even by the standards of Donald Trump's story of following gigantic threats with public or private setbacks, the reversal of the president's threat to attack Iranian cultural sites after his assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was discordant.

In short, when Iran threatened retaliation for the murder of Soleimani, Trump tweeted that the United States "had addressed 52 Iranian sites … some of very high level and important for Iran and the Iranian culture,quot;, which would be "VERY QUICK AND VERY HARD HIT,quot; if Iran counterattacks.

It was after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo crushed their threats by stating that the US In the US, in fact, it would comply with the laws of war that Trump granted to an astonished world, that "If that is what the law is, I like to obey the law."

Did the president of the United States finally comply with a law that he does not feel comfortable breaking? Perhaps because of its numerous international properties and commercial interests, did you realize that committing indisputable war crimes would put an obstacle in your post-presidential travel itinerary? Had the commander in chief bothered to read his? Defense Department War Law Manual, He might have noticed that the protection of "cultural property,quot; is mentioned hundreds of times.

Who and what deserves protection?

For most of the recorded history, the kAbuse of non-combatants and the destruction (and often the looting) of cultural sites and treasures was a normal part of the war. It was not until the American Civil War that "rampant,quot; attacks and / or the mistreatment of civilians and the devastation of areas without combat began to be explicitly prohibited during hostilities in the United States.

Similar prohibitions were developed in numerous international conventions and statutes focused on the protection of civilians, private and public property and, more recently, sites of historical and cultural importance, the most famous of the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907, the Nuremberg Principles, the Geneva Conventions and the Statute of the International Criminal Court.

But all these regulations have included important exceptions that excuse the killing of civilians and the destruction of property if such actions are justifiable by "military necessity,quot;, a gap literally large enough to go through a long-range bomber, as evidenced by the massive atrocities such as the "strategic bombing,quot; campaigns of the Allies and the Axis during World War II, including atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and carpet bombing of much of Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.

The ravages of the colonial era and World War II led to a series of international conventions, Security Council resolutions and military codes of conduct to more explicitly protect cultural sites. The 1950s also marked the moment when the world, or at least international institutions, began to take the protection of cultural and historical sites more seriously.

In the 1960s, the The threat of flooding of the main sites of ancient Egyptian Egypt of Abu Simbel as a result of the planned construction of the Aswan Dam led to the creation of the "World Heritage Site,quot; as a category of recognized cultural and natural importance, protected and officially supported. the collection and disbursement of large sums of money from the world community for that purpose.

In 1972, the World Heritage Convention, administered by UNESCO and finally signed by the vast majority of the world's states, was established to protect cultural and natural sites from "exceptional universal value … as exceptional as to transcend national borders and be of common importance for present and future generations of all mankind. "

With such a legal regime, attacks on cultural sites, from the Serbian bombing of Dubrovnik in 1991 to the destruction of historical sites in Timbuktu of Mali by armed groups in 2012-13, have been prosecuted as war crimes. In 2017, the Security Council, including the USA. UU., Approved unanimously Resolution 2347 condemning the destruction of cultural and religious sites by ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda in Syria and Iraq, and calling for measures to protect them. Unfortunately, a year later, the United States withdrew from UNESCO.

The darkest side of inheritance.

It is difficult for any human person to discuss the importance of protecting World Heritage Sites, and we can only hope that all of these conventions, resolutions and laws will continue to prevent Trump and other leaders from destroying the world's constructed material and heritage further.

But if we return to the event that led to the creation of the World Heritage list, the construction of the Aswan High Dam, the darkest side of this emphasis on the protection of material, construction and artistic culture and heritage becomes evident. While the world came together to spend huge sums of money to dismantle, move and rebuild Abu Simbel and Philae and create the political and financial infrastructure to protect other sites around the world, the tens of thousands of poor and marginalized Nubian Egyptians who lived during millennia in the Nile area flooded by the dam was ejected without ceremonies from his homeland and is still suffering the scars of its displacement and fighting with the government to return.

It is the focus on art and artifacts produced by people rather than the people who produce them that once again attracts attention with the latest violence (fortunately aborted). The same military commanders who probably informed Trump that they would not bomb Shiraz or Yazd had no trouble reducing much of Iraq's infrastructure to rubble and participating in an illegal war that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives of Iraqi civilians, or more. recently supporting the total destruction of Yemen by the Saudis (no matter the endless occupation of Israel or the imprisonment and torture of Egypt of a whole generation of its citizens).

Similarly, world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau openly objected Trump's threats to Iran. However, they continue to do business with some of the most repressive and even murderous regimes in the world. And consider what part of Syrian culture President Bashar al-Assad destroyed with the help of Soleimani, not to mention the help of Russia.

Redefining culture to protect humanity.

As the great critic and novelist Raymond Williams explained in his seminal philosophical dictionary, Keywords, the root of "culture,quot; lies in the Latin words culture and colere, whose main meanings were "inhabit, cultivate, protect, honor with adoration. "We see this original connotation in contemporary words such as,quot; cultivate "and,quot; colony ", which are directly related to the English and French term,quot; culture "that emerged in the fifteenth century.

That is, from the beginning, "culture,quot; was "a process noun: the tendency to something." Not long after the crop connotation expanded to include the process of human development and education. It was only at the end of the 18th and 19th centuries that culture became more an abstract noun, a product of human activity than of activity itself.

During this time, culture was associated (and confused) with "civilization," a much larger, more static and essentialized entity, as in the thesis of the "clash of civilizations,quot; popularized by neoconservatives such as Bernard Lewis and Samuel Huntington and all the damages associated with that.

If the kulturkrieg (cultural war) between the US UU. And Iran and the tragic loss of life that it has already produced have some positive consequences, it would be to remind us that threats to our greatest cultural achievements are even more threats to people without whom they could not exist, and who, as individuals and collectives, continue creating and developing a new culture, day after day.

As can be confirmed by anyone lucky enough to visit Iran's world heritage sites, spend time with ordinary Iranians and experience the country's vibrant contemporary culture, including the culture of protest and dissension that remains uncontrolled a decade later. of the repression of pro-democracy Green movement: the Iranians are not only attending to an ancient past, but they are also cultivating a future that must surely be common for humanity to face the Herculean challenges it faces.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.