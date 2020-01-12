Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers – Live match coverage

Marcus Stoinis broke the biggest individual Big Bash score of 147 not out of 79 balls for Melbourne Stars against Sydney Sixers in Sunday's game at the MCG.

Stoinis hit eight six and 13 four when he beat the previous 122 record not set by D & # 39; Arcy Short for Hobart Hurricanes against Brisbane Heat in January 2018.

The 30-year-old shared a record position of 207 in Big Bash with his opening partner Hilton Cartwright (59) while Stars accumulated 219-1 in his 20 overs, the third highest total in the history of the competition.

Sixers sailor Ben Dwarshuis admitted 61 runs of his four overs, the most expensive return in the Big Bash, with England man Tom Curran taken by 58 of his four overs in Melbourne.