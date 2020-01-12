Megan Thee Stallion flaunts her amazing beach body in new photos before her big television concert

Megan Thee Stallion set social networks on fire with two revealing photographs she recently shared on her Instagram page.

From the images, which were published on social networks, it seems that the rapper was enjoying a getaway trip to an unidentified exotic destination.

In one of the images, the interpreter of "Hot Girl Stallion,quot; is dressed in a sparse bikini that seems too small for the considerable assets of the music star and reveals her toned figure.

For his snapshot, the rapper is standing on the beach in a provocative pose in the wet sand.

In the second photo, the 24-year-old girl once again flaunts her toned stomach and curvy body while posing for the camera. The star's eyes are hidden behind the sunglasses, which she holds with her right arm.

At the bottom of the capture, you can see a beautiful complex, as well as a couple of palm trees.

The star updated her Instagram with the provocative photographs only two days after she broke the news about the return of her alter ego, Tina Snow, which is also the name of her debut EP.

The musician chose the name of his other self in reference to his favorite rapper, Pimp C, who sometimes also identifies himself with different names, such as the most popular "Tony Snow."

According to Megan Thee Stallion, listening to her idol made her feel fresh, relaxed and at that time she was becoming Tina Snow. The rapper of "Tina Snow,quot; surely deserved her vacation after the busy year she had.

One person said: "Megan, WHERE is your waistline?!? I call the police and present a missing person report because this is ridiculous. 👮🏾‍♀️🕵🏾‍♀️"

This sponsor revealed to the woman: "I never knew I could keep my eyes open for so long, without blinking." Bed sheet!! "I can't stop looking! It's fine, and it's pretty!" – Too short.

A music lover said the following: “Thicker than Sunday cooked on Monday. RealesThe real bodies are so underrated. 😘 "

This follower declared: “Megan understood it completely. Without photos, without caps, without tattoos, without turns, without rats, without saps, without zats, without garbage, there is nothing wrong. "

In addition to the release of his hit single, "Hot Girl Summer," with Nicki Minaj, the celebrity also received a role in the NBC series, Good girls.



