Match report – Race 39 – 22 Munster

Teddy Thomas celebrates his crucial attempt during Racing 92's victory against Munster

The hopes of the Munster Champions Cup are over after they were defeated 39-22 by Racing 92 in Paris.

The Irish side strikers completely impressed against a giant French side. JJ Hanrahan kicked 17 points with Andrew Conway scoring Munster's only attempt.

But it was still not enough for a victory, as Racing secured his place in the quarterfinals thanks to a double by Teddy Thomas, an effort by Virimi Vakatawa and the last blow by Juan Imhoff.

Teddy Iribaren added five penalties, but it took Racing until the last 10 minutes to seal the victory and break the back of Munster's greatly compromised screen.

Donnacha Ryan, a former Munster player and Racing block, retired late from the French team's bench due to illness and Hanrahan, approved in form despite a hamstring scare, opened the scoring.

Munster's strong start continued as his strikers rose to be counted. They won a second penalty after Racing was penalized for rolling a scrum and Hanrahan made it 6-0.

The bearing and physicality of the men in red, summed up by Dave Kilcoyne support, were very impressive and Hanrahan then put on a third penalty.

Iribaren put Racing on the board with his first kick after Jean Kleyn unnecessarily blocked half of the scrum. He gave the hosts confidence when Vakatawa collected a Finn Russell chip.

Thomas grabbed Racing's first attempt in the 29th minute as the momentum of the home team grew. The wing scored in the corner, but Munster felt that the ball advanced in the accumulation.

Juan Imhoff of Racing 92 tries to face Mike Haley of Munster during his fiercely contested group match

Iribaren could not convert, but he threw a long-range penalty, although it was still not enough for his team to go to rest ahead. When Racing launched another attack on Munster 22, another attempt at home seemed safe.

Conway had other ideas when he intercepted a house pass and ran practically along the field to score. Hanrahan converted for a 16-11 halftime lead.

Iribaren and Hanrahan exchanged penalties at the beginning of the second period in a kick-by-eye blow that later saw Iribaren attack again in the 54th minute after Conor Murray was penalized.

Iribaren's impressive display of kicks continued with another blow and gave Racing the narrowest advantage in the hour mark after a clean break from Russell.

The prominent Vakatawa did brilliantly to hold Chris Farrell on the test line while Munster was pushing hard, but they had to settle for three instead of seven points.

At 72 minutes, Thomas broke Munster's hearts when he picked up Russell's cross shot in the corner.

Thomas brilliantly scored and pressed down just inches from the dead ball line and the TMO confirmed the attempt after referee Wayne Barnes sent the decision up.

Maxime Machenaud could not convert, but there was still time for Vakatawa to score Racing's third attempt with a deadly end to a Russell pass.

This time, Machenaud converted and also added the extras to Imhoff's last fourth attempt, which achieved a victory in Racing bonus points and cruelly left Munster with nothing to show for his efforts.