Match report – Northampton 33-20 Benetton

Harry Mallinder marked his return with an attempt at Northampton's vital victory

Northampton kept his hopes for the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup alive after beating Benetton Rugby 33-20 at Franklin & # 39; s Gardens.

Center Fraser Dingwall ran in the critical attempt in the 72nd minute when his footwork dragged him to the fourth attempt at Saints' bonus to reinforce hopes of qualifying as one of the best runners-up.

Until that moment, they had made a bad time against energetic opponents, who at one time threatened to move eight free points just for Tommaso Allan to omit a kickable penalty.

Much of Northampton's problems lay in his departure that worked alarmingly in the first half, losing five on his own pitch.

The victory also seemed to come at the cost of an injury to Courtney Lawes, who did not appear in the second half with England coach Eddie Jones watching from the stands.

The game stopped in the initial period when David Ribbans received treatment on his left ankle and after trying to escape the injury, he limped, but it was the only spot in an otherwise optimistic beginning of Northampton.

Half of the fly James Grayson pulled the ropes when a backward movement freed Taqele Naiyaravoro from his wing and ended with Harry Mallinder jumping in the right corner in the sixth minute.

Mallinder was harassed by his teammates in recognition of his first appearance after 15 months with a knee injury.

However, despite his dominance, Northampton could not capitalize, as opportunities came in a thick and fast way.

Henry Taylor scored an attempt in the victory for extra points from the Saints

A long forward pass to Ollie Sleightholme by Grayson wasted a clear overlay and when Benetton was ejected from his own ball in a scrum, poor decision-making and a loose ball from Naiyaravoro released the helpless.

The exit problems of the Saints served as a backdrop for the first half and in the 34th minute they slipped behind when a loose pass from support Francois Van Wyk fell in love with Tommaso Benvenuti and the center of Italy won the race for laundering .

The attempt came while Bennetton's replacement scrum half, Charly Trussardi, was in the dumpster for entering aside, which added to Northampton's embarrassment.

It took Saints only three minutes of the second half to regain his leadership, as a strong carry by Lewis Ludlam forced visitors to fight, opening a hole that was exploited by Api Ratuniyarawa and Henry Taylor, who crossed for Northampton's second attempt .

However, the resurgence was short-lived, as visiting prostitute Hame Faiva finished a driving mallet and when Allan converted Benetton he led 17-12.

Then it became the turn of the Italians to self-destruct, since the successive roles in the neck saw a reversed penalty against the publications, which cost about three points whose value was underlined when Allan lost a more extensive effort.

Northampton returned the blow to Van Wyk while Benetton struggled to reform his defense in time to resist a series of abrupt attacks, but once again they were left behind when Allan connected a penalty.

Naiyaravoro seemed to have scored only by a stroke of Rory Hutchinson two passes before to be seen, but the key attempt came in the 72nd minute when a five-meter scrum saw Dingwall take a flat line to score.

The replacement again, Andy Symons, put the result beyond doubt in the final moments to keep Northampton's hopes alive in his last group match next Saturday in Lyon.