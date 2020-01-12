Match report – Cardiff 0 – 0 Swansea

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at Cardiff City Stadium

















Highlights of the South Wales derby between Cardiff and Swansea of ​​the Sky Bet Championship

Cardiff avoided the unwanted story, but could not take revenge on Swansea's bitter opponents, as they played a 0-0 draw in the Sky Bet Championship.

Bersant Celina hit the post before the break for Swansea, while Cardiff substitute Callum Paterson saw his header hit the bar with less than 15 minutes remaining.

The victory for Swansea would have given them the first double of the league for any of the teams in this match, but neither party did enough to win in a game that lacks real quality in the last third.

The result means that Swansea moves one point ahead of Millwall and Bristol City with 42 points in seventh place, while Cardiff climbs one place to 12th.

How bitter rivals were canceled

Swansea had the first real chance of Cardiff's poor defense game, but Wayne Routledge couldn't keep his effort from eight yards when he bounced on his way.

Cardiff enjoyed more possession and pressure in the first 20 minutes without creating clear opportunities. The heads of Curtis Nelson and Robert Glatzel were comfortably saved by Freddie Woodman in the goal of the swans.

Swansea almost made them pay with a scorching counterattack. George Byers fed Celina on the left and No. 10 moved the ball to his right foot and curled in what looked like a perfect one-inch effort. As he walked away ready to celebrate, the ball hit the inside of the post and bounced.

Bersant Celina reached the post in the middle of the first half

The atmosphere was red hot and after some fleshy challenges, the first critical point of the afternoon came when Ben Cabango and Glatzel exchanged words.

Numerous players rushed and, when everything calmed down, the original protagonists received reservations: the third and fourth of the afternoon after the first for Rhian Brewster and Junior Hoilett.

Matt Grimes saw a free-kick effervescence for the post's narrow width when the first half ended, but the second half lacked the same intensity as the first 45 minutes.

Byers and Lee Tomlin saw that speculative efforts failed to test the goalkeepers at each end in a careless second period.

In his debut in Swansea, Brewster had two snapshots from the edge of the area in the middle of the second half, but none tested Alex Smithies.

Robert Glatzel of Cardiff and Ben Wilmot of Swansea fight for possession

Neil Harris made a double change with 20 minutes left and the substitutes combined for Cardiff's best chance of the afternoon. Josh Murphy handed the ball to the back post where Paterson rose above Ben Wilmot and shot a header at the goal, just to see it smash into the bar.

That Swansea's first effort on target came in the 80th minute of a shot by Andre Ayew said a lot about the game and neither side could find their way in the final stages.

Swansea will be the happiest to have won the first clash at Liberty Stadium, but Neil Harris asked for a reaction from his players after the 6-1 New Year's Day at QPR and got exactly that.