Report while Watford dispatched Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium to increase pressure on Cherries boss Eddie Howe.

















2:59



FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Bournemouth's miserable form continued while Watford's 3-0 victory at Vitality Stadium saw the Nigel Pearson team leave the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (43) gave Watford a first half lead, before Captain Troy Deeney (65) doubled the lead to half of the second half.

Roberto Pereyra (90 + 2) closed all three points for the resurgent Pearson Hornets, which rose to 17th before Aston Villa's game against Manchester City.

The result shows Bournemouth dropping to position 19, with a victory in his last 11 league starts, while Watford extends his undefeated career to six games in all competitions.

Bournemouth made four changes in his 4-0 loss to West Ham, bringing Adam Smith, Nathaniel, Ryan Fraser and Mark Travers into the goal. Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Mepham, Diego Rico and Lewis Cook left.

Watford opted for two changes from Nigel Pearson's 2-1 victory over Wolves. Adam Masina replaced the injured Kiko Femenia, while Adrian Mariappa entered for Christian Kabasele suspended.

How hornets defeated cherries

The game began against an enthusiastic atmosphere at Vitality Stadium, with Bournemouth fans making their voices heard in what they knew was a shock to win.

However, it was Watford who started faster, since Ismaila Sarr, Gerard Deulofeu and Deeney joined well to find space behind Cherries' defense.

Sarr enjoyed the best chance of the game during a tense first half, shooting a long distance from Travers's left post when Deeney played through the right channel.

Then, Deulofeu made a smart stop near the Travers post when Watford sought to take advantage, and just before the break Nigel Pearson's team pounced to take the lead.

Mark Travers, who kept his place on the side of the cherries after his 4-0 defeat by Luton in the FA Cup, had a moment to forget, taking an awkward touch before diverting his authorization directly to Sarr just outside the area .

The great Watford player then threw a fierce ball through the box, which Doucoure put under his control before shooting Travers.

Eddie Howe has called the losing streak on his side, with only one victory in the last 11 games of the Cherry League, his most difficult spell as boss, but the second half continued with Watford on the rise.

Once again, Sarr and Deulofeu played with Deeney with a devastating effect, with Bournemouth unable to cope with the power and openness of Watford's relentless attack.

After Sarr and Deulofeu rejected the presentable possibilities, Deeney made no mistake by hitting her side two forward when the ball fell kindly into the box.

The Hornets looked comfortable and safe when, again and again, they crossed Bournemouth at will, Chalobah fired just after finding space on the edge of the box.

However, it was not until the time of the injury, that Watford achieved his third and final goal to seal the three points, with Roberto Pereyra expertly adjusting his body to fire a fantastic volley to Travers.

Whats Next?

Bournemouth will face a trip to the Norwich fighters next Saturday (3pm start), while Watford will have a repeat of the FA Cup against Tranmere on Tuesday (7.45pm start) before the Hornets host the Spurs next Saturday (start at 12.30pm).