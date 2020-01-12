Match report – A Villa 1 – 6 Man City







Sergio Agüero scored a hat-trick record for City in Villa Park

Manchester City showed no mercy by beating a problematic Aston Villa 6-1 Super Sunday when Sergio Agüero's hat-trick made him the top non-English scorer in the history of the Premier League.

Villa was as unfortunate as City was devastating in the first half, since the champions were 4-0 up; Riyad Mahrez hit low on the near post for the first game (18), and then pounced on the debutante Danny Drinkwater's mistake for the second (24).

Agüero finely hit the upper corner from the edge of the box (28), and it was four just before the break when Kevin De Bruyne's world class cross found Gabriel Jesus on the back post (45 + 1),

Just before the hour mark, Agüero scored his 176th goal in the Premier League with a 10-yard final (57), and his 177th came from another lap in Villa's defense (81). Villa obtained a late consolation through the penalty of Anwar El-Ghazi (90 + 1).

The result means that the City has won nine of its last 10 in all competitions, since they occupy second place, 14 points behind Liverpool, which has a game in hand. Villa is now 18th and one point behind Watford after his 3-0 victory at Bournemouth.

How the city rolled sorry Villa

Jesús and Agüero started together for the eleventh time in the Premier League and for the first time since September 2018.

But even more unknown was the view of Drinkwater, which only made its second appearance in the Premier League since March 2018, and was shown in the first half when Chelsea's midfielder on loan played an unfortunate part in the first two goals of City .

Riyad Mahrez is congratulated by Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo after their second goal.

He was fragile in the challenge of allowing Mahrez to enter the box and beat Orjan Nyland with a low effort at the near post, before stopping too much in the penalty area when City entered before Mahrez hit his home from close range.

It was 3-0 shortly after when Agüero struck in the upper left corner from 20 yards with Nyland's gloves, his third goal in just 11 minutes.

The room, just before halftime, was more related to the magic of City, and in particular to De Bruyne. The Belgian threw a beauty in the face of the goal from the right, evading Villa's defense, but finding Jesus on the far post to hide.

Sergio Agüero celebrates his record goal with Kevin De Bruyne

The city did not slow down after the break, climbing 5-0 when David Silva slipped in Agüero to get home in the right corner for his 176th record in the Premier League.

Jesus wanted to participate again in the act, seeing a clear goal effort of the line brilliantly by Tyrone Mings, and then burning in space at close range.

The great news for City was that Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero started in Manchester City for the first time since September 2018. Meanwhile, Ederson returned from the suspension and John Stones made his first league opening since December 7. Dean Smith makes five changes since his last Premier League match; two of them enforced Welsey and Tom Heaton for the season. There was a Villa debut for Danny Drinkwater, who had played only once in the Premier League since March 2018. Ahmed Elmohamady, Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi also received initial places.

And his attacking partner, Agüero, completed his hat-trick with nine minutes remaining, fueled by Mahrez while Kourtney Hause neglected possession, and shot Nyland in his near post.

Ederson may have left the only player in the City disappointed, as his clean sheet was thrown through Ilkay Gundogan's last tackle on Trezeguet in the area. The Ghazi stepped forward, looking well to the left.

Mahrez celebrates after giving Manchester City the advantage

With Liverpool seemingly out of reach, this game was more about the trust of Pep Guardiola & # 39; s City, and it came in abundance. In stark contrast, Villa seemed devoid of beliefs, and faces a final few weeks of the January transfer window while seeking to compensate for his injuries.

Sublime city – the best statistics

Sergio Agüero scored his 12th Premier League hat-trick, making him the hat-tricks absolute record holder in the history of the competition, one ahead of Alan Shearer on 11.

In all competitions, Kevin De Bruyne of Man City has attended 15 goals this season, five more than any other Premier League player.

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City is the only Premier League player who scores and assists 20 goals since the beginning of last season in all competitions (21 goals, 23 assists).

Gabriel Jesus has started 76 games with Manchester City in all competitions: he has been directly involved in 71 goals in those matches (54 goals, 17 assists).

Whats Next?

Villa will now go to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm, while Manchester City will receive Crystal Palace at the same time.