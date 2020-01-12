Martina McBride's mother died after emergency cardiac surgery

Wenn

The star of & # 39; Concrete Angel & # 39; She mourns the loss of her mother Jeanne Schiff when the singer remembers her as & # 39; a complex and surprising woman & # 39; on a heartbreaking note.

Country music superstar Martina McBride He mourns the death of his mother, Jeanne Schiff.

The "Independence Day" singer shared the heartbreaking news of her mother's death on social media on Friday, January 10, 2020, just hours after revealing that Jeanne had undergone emergency cardiac surgery.

"My mother passed away this morning. She was a complex and surprising woman. Strong. Elegant. No nonsense. Hilarious. Ingenious," the star began. "He had the prettiest hair, skin and hands … I loved his hands."

Martina continued: "She took care of us very well. Our house was always the house where all aunts, uncles and cousins ​​met, and she was really the reason for that. She made her 4 children self-sufficient, told us to go out. and playing, gave us chores and taught us how to work. She was not a person who suffocated you with affection, did her homework for you or attended every ball game, but we always knew she was there to help us. "

The "Concrete Angel" star said she had spent the last week in the intensive care unit (ICU) in Kansas, Texas, with her family and doctors, who "did everything possible to take her to a place where her heart could hold it. "

"During that week I held her hand, stroked her shoulders, stroked her face, told her that I loved her and she told me she loved me," he wrote. "Although I wish it had ended differently, I wouldn't have changed that time with her for anything."

"So now we try to move forward without our matriarch. And somehow, over time, we will. Because she taught us to be strong. I love you mom. 1/10/20."

The sad news comes after the singer apologized to her fans earlier this week for being quiet on social media, since she was attending to her mother.