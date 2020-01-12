Marlon Humphrey uses & # 39; choke & # 39; to describe the Ravens after the postseason loss

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had harsh words for his team after a second straight out of the NFL playoffs.

Humphrey told reporters after the 28-12 loss to Baltimore, the best seed, that the team lacks the right mindset to win in the postseason.

"You have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team right now, their identity is to reach the playoffs and drown," said the third-year professional after the Ravens became the first No. 1 seed in losing to a No. 6 seed since the Patriots lost to the Jets in 2011.

Baltimore stayed behind 14-0 in the first half and then lost 28-6 in the last quarter of the AFC division round game. A late touchdown gave the Ravens a slight hope of a comeback, but the offensive led by Lamar Jackson stalled after that score.

LOSS INSIDE RAVENS: how the Titans managed to get angry | The offense needs adjustment

Jackson, the prohibitive favorite to be named NFL MVP for 2019, is now 0-2 in the playoffs. He was at the center as a rookie last January when the Ravens lost to the Chargers in the AFC wild card round.