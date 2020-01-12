Mandy Moore leaves the dress for an elegant outfit in 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice

Red carpet ready!

On Sunday night, the best Hollywood players flocked to Santa Monica, California, to attend the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. And because tonight's annual ceremony is about celebrating the best of The best in the industry, our favorite celebrities made sure to leave an impression on the red carpet.

From dazzling dresses that were as bright as the camera's flickering lights to wild patterns and prints that were as bold as the performances on the big screen, the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards are proving unforgettable. However it was Mandy MooreThe elegant and elegant monkey who really stole the show.

the We are The star made the red carpet her runway while putting on an elegant black Elie Saab jumpsuit that featured a deep neckline, a dazzling cape and a dazzling gold chain belt. Its elegant effortless updo and its minimalist beauty look united its perfectly polished ensemble!