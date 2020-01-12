Mandy Moore leaves the dress for an elegant outfit in 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice

John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Red carpet ready!
On Sunday night, the best Hollywood players flocked to Santa Monica, California, to attend the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. And because tonight's annual ceremony is about celebrating the best of The best in the industry, our favorite celebrities made sure to leave an impression on the red carpet.
From dazzling dresses that were as bright as the camera's flickering lights to wild patterns and prints that were as bold as the performances on the big screen, the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards are proving unforgettable. However it was Mandy MooreThe elegant and elegant monkey who really stole the show.
the We are The star made the red carpet her runway while putting on an elegant black Elie Saab jumpsuit that featured a deep neckline, a dazzling cape and a dazzling gold chain belt. Its elegant effortless updo and its minimalist beauty look united its perfectly polished ensemble!
Moore was undoubtedly one of the few stars to get rid of the dress on the red carpet. game of Thrones Actress, Gwendoline Christie He rocked men's fashion for the annual event with his powerful pant suit. In addition to all the fierce and fabulous fashion that hits the red carpet, the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards will be unforgettable.
"This has been a great year for television and movies," Critics & # 39; Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement, before the event. "In all genres, from all points of view and distribution platforms, brilliant narrators challenge us and delight us. We are very excited to have the opportunity to celebrate them and their work."
The night just begins.
And pop culture lovers can expect to see a memorable show. For one, Taye Diggs Come back as host of the ceremony. Plus, Kristen bell Y Eddie murphy They are being honored with prestigious awards.
Along with the talent that is recognized, Netflix won the highest number of nominations with a total of 61. HBO ranked second.
So sit back and get ready to see a fun and festive night. You can tune in to the program on The CW Network at 7 p.m. ET.