Mally Mall accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment by Quashay Davis

Having been slapped by the model's lawsuit, the former star of & # 39; Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He emphasizes through his representative that it is & # 39; a shameless attempt at extortion & # 39 ;.

Rapper Mally Mall is being sued for sexual assault and false imprisonment, after allegedly drugging and violating the model Quashay Davis.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Davis states that the former "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star drugged her and forced her to perform sexual acts with him at home, in a" hyper-sexualized environment "that included other naked women.

The alleged victim said her terrible experience began after she flew from Dallas to Los Angeles to meet the star, real name Jamal Rashid, about her career in the fitness business, where she introduced him to the former porn star. Jayla Foxx in his house.

He claims that he passed out after drinking a mixed cocktail that he believes was enriched with the drug Molly, which has been compared to MDMA or ecstasy, and argues that he repeatedly asked Mall to stop, admitting that he "feared for his life and feared that he did it. " crush or strangle her to death. "

Davis also alleged that he threatened to kill her if she fled the property, before fleeing the next day after the killer passed out.

The rapper is being sued for sexual assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and inflicting emotional and physical distress. His representative told the publication: "This is a blatant attempt at extortion," and insisted: "There are no grounds or merits in this case."

In October (19), Mall pleaded guilty to illegally operating a prostitution business disguised as an escort service, for which he faces at least one month in prison and up to 33 months behind bars. He will be sentenced on January 21.