Main nominations for & # 39; Marvelous Mrs.Maisel & # 39; and & # 39; Watchmen & # 39; at the DGA 2020 Awards

Main video

The dramatic series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and the DC superhero series receive nominations for top honors at the upcoming Directors Guild of America Awards.

Up News Info –

TV hits "The wonderful Mrs. Maisel","Watchmen"Y"game of Thrones"They are competing for top honors in the 2020 Awards of the Directors Guild of America.

Rachel Brosnahan's third season of the show dominates the outstanding directorial achievement in the comedy series category with a trio of winks, earned by Dan Attias for the episode "It & # 39; s the Sixties, Man!", Amy Sherman-Palladino for "It's comedy or cabbage," and Daniel Palladino for "Wonderful Radio."

Completing the nominations for comedy series are "Veep"& # 39; s David Mandel for the main episode of the seventh season and "Barry"star Bill hader, who is in charge of directing the delivery entitled "ronny / lily".

Meanwhile, the contenders for the drama awards are "Watchmen" Stephen Williams Y Nicole Kassell, who are ready for the respective episodes "This extraordinary being" and "It's summer and we are running out of ice", next to Mark Mylod for "Succession"s" This is not for tears "and" Game of Thrones "& # 39; David Nutter for "The Last of the Starks", and Miguel Sapochnik for "The long night."

The reduced list for the achievement of direction in varieties specials / talks / news / sports was also announced, with assents collected by Jonze Spike for "Aziz Ansari: Right now", Stan Lathan for "Dave Chappelle: Sticks stones"Y James Burrows Y Andy Fisher for "Live in front of a study audience: Norman Lear& # 39; s All in the Family and The Jeffersons".

Linda Mendoza ("Wanda Sykes: It is not normal") Y Glenn Weiss (91st annual broadcast of the Academy Awards) completes the nominees for the award.

The last group of television assemblies was originally to be launched on January 6, 2020, but an error occurred on the ballot, which was accidentally omitted "Transparent"creator Jill Soloway from the list of eligible comedy contestants, he delayed the announcement until Friday, January 10, 2020.

The 72nd annual DGA Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 25, 2020.