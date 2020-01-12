Luis Suarez out for four months after knee surgery | Soccer news





Luis Suarez underwent surgery on his right knee for the second time in less than a year.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been ruled out for approximately four months after a keyhole surgery due to a right knee injury.

Suarez had suffered an injury to the external meniscus of his knee and was operated by Dr. Ramon Cugat on Sunday.

The former Liverpool striker, 32, played the entire game when Barcelona was defeated 3-2 by Atlético de Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Friday.

Suarez, who underwent surgery on the same knee at the end of last season, has played 23 games with Barcelona this season, scoring 14 goals.

The legend of Barcelona Xavi has been linked to a return to the club as coach

The Catalans lead the League in the middle of the season, with 40 points with Real Madrid in second place, and face Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League.

They were eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup with a 3-2 loss to Atlético de Madrid on Thursday, a loss that has increased pressure on manager Ernesto Valverde.

That loss, which came after a surprise 2-2 draw in the league at Espanyol, has led to more speculation about the manager’s position, HOW informing that the club's legend, Xavi, was offered a contract to take over the 55-year-old.