Lou Ferrigno will be appointed deputy sheriff in New Mexico

Socorro County authorities believe that the allocation of the star of & # 39; The Incredible Hulk & # 39; It will be & # 39; instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county & # 39 ;.

"The Incredible Hulk" star Lou Ferrigno He has achieved a new role as Deputy Sheriff in New Mexico.

Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo will officially designate the 68-year-old actor for the new position at a special ceremony at the Albuquerque Convention Center on January 16, 2020.

Socorro County authorities believe that Ferrigno, who played the terrifying television Hulk in the 1970s, will bring decades of experience in applying the law to work and will be "instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county." .

He previously served as a volunteer sheriff's assistant in both Los Angeles County and Maricopa County, Arizona.