Lori Harvey and Future set social networks on fire with a video that apparently confirms their relationship

Welp Roommates, after months of rumors and speculation, it seems that Lori Harvey and Future are officially a couple. Lori recently posted a short video of the two sharing a kiss while on vacation, and social networks almost exploded with the news.

Lori Harvey and Future seem to have finally confirmed what many believe is the worst secret kept in the celebrity dating circuit, since all the signs have indicated that they came out among them during the last months.

Things seem to be confirmed, and all it took to convince fans was a simple kiss on the cheek. Lori posted a very short clip of her and Future together as they continue to celebrate her 23rd Birthday in Jamaica, during the holidays, he posted a video on his Instagram stories of Future kissing her on the cheek.

The kiss follows the surprise birthday party that Future organized for Lori, which caused a great shadow of several on social networks because it reflected similar celebrations she had in the past for ex-girlfriends (and moms) Joie Chavis and Brittni Mealy . Among family surprises, he included a bed full of rose petals and a private jet, things he has definitely done in the past.

As you will remember, Future is in the middle of another nasty child support battle with its 8 rumors.th little mom Eliza Reign, who is currently suing him for child support and to have a DNA test to confirm paternity. Meanwhile, Lori's stepfather, Steve Harvey, was recently asked about his relationship with Future and was clearly not part of the situation.

He simply said, "I don't know anything about that," when the paparazzi asked him while he was walking down the street in Los Angeles with Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend.

